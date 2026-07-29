It brings me so much joy to share my favorites with you — whether it’s a new recipe I’ve loved, a pair of shorts that I can’t stop talking about, a product that has changed the game for my wellness routine, or a fellow recipe creator who is making it easier to eat healthy, too!

This week, I get to do just that — please welcome rachel mansfield who shares plenty of delicious, gluten-free recipes that the whole family will love!

We had the pleasure of meeting at Expo West earlier this year, and she was such a delight to chat with — I bet you’ll find this new recipe straight from her new cookbook delightful too!

It’s one of those meals that makes you think, “Wow, I love eating healthy!”

As you can tell, Will loved it too!

Hello new friends! I’m Rachel. The recipe creator behind rachLmansfield, mom of 3, co-CEO and founder of cadootz, and cookbook author of More, Please! I’m here taking over Grace’s newsletter for the day, and I am so excited to share an incredible dinner idea I know you are going to love. It is such an honor for me to be here sharing an exclusive sneak peek recipe from my new cookbook, More, Please! With Grace’s substack fam!

If you’ve followed me for a while, you know that weeknight dinners in our house need to check a few boxes:

✔️ Easy enough for a busy weekday

✔️ Packed with protein

✔️ Full of flavor for the adults

✔️ Adaptable enough for the kids

And honestly? That’s exactly why I wrote More, Please! BTW come hang out on book tour!!

I know firsthand the struggle of wanting to make one meal that everyone at the table can enjoy without turning dinner into a short-order kitchen.

That’s exactly why this Sheet Pan Basil Cashew Chicken has earned a permanent spot in our dinner rotation.

The inspiration actually came from one of my favorite takeout orders. I love those bright, basil-forward stir-fries with crunchy cashews, but I wanted a version that didn’t require standing over the stove cooking everything in batches. So I started experimenting with roasting everything together on a sheet pan instead.

The result was even better than I imagined.

The chicken gets perfectly caramelized, the vegetables become tender with just a little char around the edges, the cashews toast as they roast, and fresh basil gets tossed in at the very end so it stays vibrant and fragrant. It’s one of those meals that feels special enough to serve friends but easy enough to throw together on a random Tuesday.

And honestly, those are my favorite kinds of recipes. That’s the heart behind More, Please.

Photos courtesy of Rachel Mansfield

My new cookbook isn’t about making complicated meals or hiding vegetables in everything. It’s about helping families enjoy food together with recipes that are flexible, approachable, and full of flavor.

Today, I’m sharing this recipe exclusively from the cookbook. I hope it becomes a favorite in your house too. My cookbook is out so soon. And the best time to order is now! Never too early, and if you love a good night out, I’d love to meet you at my cookbook tour!

When I started creating recipes online over a decade ago, I never imagined I’d one day be writing my second cookbook.

But after years of hearing from parents who wanted meals that felt doable, nourishing, and family-friendly, I knew I wanted to create a book filled with recipes that make life easier, not more complicated.

More, Please is packed with the recipes my family actually makes on repeat. The dinners that save us on busy nights. The snacks my kids ask for. The desserts that somehow disappear before I can grab a second bite (it is my favorite chapter!!).

If you’ve ever stood in front of the fridge wondering what to make, if you’ve ever tried to satisfy both adventurous eaters and picky eaters at the same table, or if you simply want more delicious recipes in your rotation, this book is for you.

I can’t wait for you to make these Sheet Pan Basil Cashew Chicken, I’d love to hear what you think.

To get the recipe for free, keep scrolling down or order a copy of my new cookbook! I also hope to meet you IRL on tour!!

Sheet Pan Basil Cashew Chicken

Sauce

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut aminos

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons arrowroot or tapioca flour

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Chicken and vegetables

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into 1-inch cubes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups broccoli florets, fresh or frozen and thawed, larger florets cut in half

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 large carrot, peeled and sliced into thin rounds

2/3 cup roasted unsalted cashews

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

To serve:

My Tried & True Rice (page 213), Fluffy Quinoa (page 210), or any cooked grain, for serving

Chopped fresh basil leaves, for serving

Sesame seeds, for serving

Make the sauce:

In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add the coconut aminos, honey, arrowroot flour, garlic, vinegar, sesame oil, and ginger, plus 1⁄2 cup water, and whisk to combine. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until the sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and cover to keep warm.

Make the chicken and vegetables:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl, season the chicken generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Add about 2 tablespoons of the sauce and toss well to coat. Add the chicken to the prepared baking sheet and bake for 8 minutes. In the same large bowl, add the broccoli, bell pepper, carrot, cashews, and avocado oil, and toss to coat. Add the garlic powder, plus salt and pepper to taste, and toss again. Add the vegetables to the baking sheet in an even layer with the chicken and drizzle a few more tablespoons of the sauce over the vegetables. Bake until the vegetables are softened but still crisp and the chicken is cooked to 165°F, 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a serving bowl and drizzle with the remaining sauce. Serve over rice or quinoa with plenty of basil and sesame seeds on top.

find me here:

instagram: @rachlmansfield

tiktok: @rachlmansfield

youtube: @rachlmansfield

pinterest: @rachlmansfield

website: rachLmansfield.com

I’m so thankful for rachel mansfield for sharing this nourishing & delicious recipe with us! The best way to support the launch of a new cookbook is by pre-ordering — let’s show Rachel some love from this community.

For more simple, nourishing, and delicious recipes, stay tuned for this Saturday’s newsletter — helping you solve the ever-present question: What should I cook this week? I’ll be sharing everything I brought, prepped, and cooked to make it easier for you to eat well and feel good.

Thank you as always for being here, and I’ll talk to you real soon!

All the best,

Grace Barker

P.S. If you enjoyed this recipe, let us know by giving it a ❤️ and sharing it with a friend!

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