Sheet pan bulgogi turkey meatballs with baked green beans and Brussels sprouts

Servings: 4 | Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Sheet pan

Parchment paper

Mixing bowl

Measuring cups & spoons

Small pot & lid

Ingredients

For the vegetables:

1 bag shredded Brussels sprouts

1 bag washed and trimmed green beans

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the turkey meatballs:

1 pound (93/7) lean ground turkey

6 tablespoons Bulgogi sauce

For the rice:

1 cup dried brown rice, rinsed

2 cups water

Instructions

Cook the brown rice: In a medium pot, combine 1 cup rinsed brown rice with 2 cups water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 40 to 45 minutes, until water is absorbed and rice is tender. Remove from heat and let sit, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Roast the vegetables: Preheat oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the shredded Brussels sprouts and green beans to the sheet pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Toss to coat and spread into an even layer. Roast for 15 minutes while you prepare the meatballs. Prepare the meatballs: In a bowl, mix 1 pound lean ground turkey with 4 tablespoons Bulgogi sauce until just combined. Form into about 16 meatballs. After the veggies have roasted for 15 minutes, carefully remove the pan from the oven. Nestle the meatballs on top of the vegetables. Return the pan to the oven and roast for another 25 minutes, or until the meatballs are fully cooked. (Internal temperature: 165°F). Serve: Scoop a portion of brown rice into each bowl. Top with a mix of roasted veggies and Bulgogi turkey meatballs. Add extra Bulgogi sauce and enjoy!

Pro Tip: Double batch the rice to serve during another meal this week.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Consider a small additional sheet pan with some of the veggies. Add chickpeas to roast as the protein source for this dish.

