Now let’s get cooking!

Refreshing garlic citrus chicken with roasted tomatoes, bell peppers, potatoes, and red onion.

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Sheet pans

Parchment paper

Knife & cutting board

Measuring cups & spoons

Mixing bowl

Ingredients

For the vegetables:

1 red onion, washed and sliced

3 bell peppers, washed and sliced

1 squash, washed and sliced

1 bag mini gold potatoes, washed and cubed

1 container cherry tomatoes, rinsed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the chicken:

1 1/2 pounds boneless and skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Citrus Garlic seasoning

Instructions

Preheat the oven: Preheat the oven to 425°F and line two large sheet pans with parchment paper. Prepare and roast the vegetables: Add the sliced red onion, bell peppers, yellow squash, halved mini gold potatoes, and cherry tomatoes to the sheet pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Toss to coat and spread into an even layer. Roast the vegetables for 15 minutes. Prepare the chicken: Pat dry 1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Toss them in a bowl with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 teaspoon Citrus Garlic seasoning until evenly coated. After the vegetables have roasted for 15 minutes, remove the pan from the oven and nestle the chicken thighs among the veggies. Return the pan to the oven and roast for another 30 to 35 minutes, flipping the chicken halfway through, until cooked through and golden brown. (Internal temperature: 165°F). Serve: On a plate, layer the roasted vegetables & potatoes with a chicken thigh. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: For the potatoes, a special sauce or ketchup is a great addition.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Consider a small additional sheet pan with some of the veggies. Add chickpeas to roast as the protein source for this dish.

