Sheet pan kale basil pesto salmon
Flaky salmon with a refreshing herb sauce on top of a bed of blended brown rice and cauliflower rice, this is an easy weeknight dinner that holds for leftovers the next day.
Servings: 4 | Time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Flaky salmon with a refreshing herb sauce on top of a bed of blended brown rice and cauliflower rice, this is an easy weeknight dinner that holds for leftovers the next day. Enjoy this high-protein, veggie-packed dish that the whole family will love.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Grace & Greens to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.