Sheet pan lemon pepper fajitas

The bright & zesty flavor of the baked chicken complements the sweetness from the roasted tomatoes and bell peppers. Adding all the ingredients to a corn tortilla supports a balanced and refreshing dish.

Servings: 4 | Time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein



Sheet pan & spatula

Knife & cutting board

Parchment paper

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the sheet pan:

2 red bell peppers, washed and sliced

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, washed

1 1/2 pounds chicken breasts

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/2 packet of Siete Lemon Pepper Fajita Seasoning



For the fajitas:

1 bag corn tortillas

1 container salsa

Instructions

Prepare: Set your oven to 425°F. On a large baking sheet, arrange the sliced red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and chicken breasts in a single layer. Season: Drizzle everything evenly with 1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. Sprinkle half a packet of the Siete Lemon Pepper Fajita Seasoning. Bake: Place the sheet pan in the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the chicken’s internal temperature reaches 165°F. Serve: Warm the corn tortillas if desired, and fill with sliced chicken and roasted vegetables. Top with salsa and enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you can’t find the Siete version of the lemon pepper fajita seasoning, use 3 tablespoons of the following: 2 tsp chili powder, 2 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp smoked paprika, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder, ½ tsp dried oregano, ½ tsp kosher salt, ½ tsp black pepper, and ½ tsp lemon zest.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the chicken breasts for tofu, and season accordingly.

