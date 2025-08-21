If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Sheet pan roasted pepper chicken tacos with fresh guacamole and salsa

A simple sheet pan meal that is full of color and flavor, the heat brings out the sweetness of the bell peppers while cooking the chicken for a tender texture.

Servings: 4 | Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein