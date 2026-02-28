With every recipe I create, this thought always crosses my mind: “How can I make this even more nourishing and delicious?”

From the adding zucchini to make these meatballs extra moist and delightful, to swapping a pasta or rice side for potatoes, there are lots of little ways to level up the nutrients in a dish.

I was delighted when I saw the spinach I planted back in the Fall growing in the garden again. I picked it immediately and knew I had to pair it with something delicious.

The great news about these meatballs is how versatile they truly are. I even doubled the batch to pair it with pesto pasta for a picnic date night.

I hope you enjoy this balanced, nourishing, and delicious dish!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes| Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein