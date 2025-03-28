Hi! Before I share the details about some of my friends, I want to share that I am very particular about the ingredients I will bring into my house. Knowing just how vital it is for our bodies to be fueled by wholesome and nourishing ingredients, I do research prior to purchasing brands or ingredients.

As I continue to discover brands and ingredients that are making healthy eating easier, I will be sure to share with you! A couple of the brands that I already know and love have shared a discount code with our community because they too are dedicated to make healthy eating easier!

If you have any questions about products I recommend or an ingredient that I have shared about, you know where to find me :)

Best,

Grace Barker

Visit my Amazon store-front for all of my essentials, from kitchen items to go-to grocery store finds and good reads, it captures many of the items I order on a regular basis.

High-quality ingredients I love

Super greens smoothie with Kion’s vanilla protein powder

Kion protein powder

As a lover of smoothies and energy balls, I have searched far and wide for a protein powder that meets all of my needs. I desire a protein powder that tastes good, is made up of quality ingredients, and is free from any additives, and makes me feel good after enjoying it. Once I found KION, I ordered both the chocolate and vanilla protein powder, and haven’t turned back. I highly recommend it and use it in every recipe that calls for protein powder. (Use code: GRACEANDGREENS for 10% off your order)

A delicious Med bowl cooked with Kosterina’s flavorful olive oil

Kosterina olive oil

Remember this Mediterranean turkey meatball bowl? The special ingredient in the bean dip that my husband was absolutely obsessed with was Kosterina’s everyday olive oil. If you are a fan of high-quality olive oil in a glass container and an affordable price, look no further than Kosterina! (Get 15% off with this link here)

Daily Mint Blend - one of my favorite seasonal flavors!

Blender Bombs

These are packed full of nutrients and a great time saver when you want a morning smoothie but don’t want to pull out all of the extra ingredients to make it! They can also be enjoyed as an on-the-go nutrient-packed snack. (Get 20% with this link here)

Graza olive oil

With a couple of options whether you are throwing the oil in the pan or topping your nourish bowl with it, this olive oil is high-quality, fresh, and easy to use! (Get $5 off using my code here)

**A note about links: I use affiliate links when sharing recommendations, which means I may earn a small commission off of purchases you make with those links. Know that I only share products that I stand behind. Using these links will not cost you anything extra, and it is another way to support the work that goes into Grace & Greens.**