Grace & Greens

Grace & Greens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melissa Scala's avatar
Melissa Scala
May 11

I only use Graza olive oil! I love Kion too! I use their Aminos and Creatine. I am in search of a protein powder that doesn't taste chalky... you mentioned good taste. Does it have that chalky taste at all?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Grace Barker
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Grace and Greens LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture