Grace & Greens presents Building healthy habits: Discovering the secrets for a balanced life Workshop

A live, 30-minute Zoom workshop to help you simplify healthy living and boost your energy - no matter how full your schedule.

The next workshop will be happening Friday, September 26 at 12 pm EST. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss it!

Healthy choices can feel hard, but they don’t have to be.

Whether you are a worker, a mother, a father, a runner, a biker, a gardener, a reader, an adventurer, a teacher, or all of the above, nourishing your body gives you the energy to show up well in every part of life.

With everything else on your plate, healthy habits shouldn’t take more mental energy. That’s where this workshop comes in.

What’s included?

During this interactive workshop, gain realistic, actionable tools to simplify healthy living so you can feel energized and take life head on.

During the workshop, you’ll discover:

The role that nourishing foods play in every part of your life including your energy, productivity, and focus

A simple framework for building small daily habits that lead to big results

Practical tools to make small, positive changes to support a healthy & more energized life

Encouragement and connection with others who are also striving to live a healthier life

Who’s it for?

Perfect for busy professionals, parents, or high-achievers who want to feel better - without burning out.

Let’s simplify healthy living so it can be attainable, sustainable, and even enjoyable no matter how full your schedule.

Why join the waitlist now?

This live workshop series is only available to the Grace & Greens community. As a waitlist member, you’ll get:

First access to event dates

A bonus healthy habits take-home resource

A space to share your goals and get support from others

“I loved learning more about what a balanced plate looks like and the goal sheet we filled out about small changes we could make moving forward. I am excited to continue the conversation and learn more about healthy habits!” -Lauren Clarke, workshop attendee

Let’s build healthy habits together

Join the waitlist now for the Building healthy habits: Discovering the secrets for a balanced life Workshop — a live, half hour Zoom session happening throughout the fall.

Not a member of the community? No worries, you can join today as a Paid or Founding member and gain access to this exclusive event!

Best,

Grace

I’ve helped hundreds of busy people incorporate more nourishing food into their routines and build healthier habits - and I can’t wait to share my top tips with you!