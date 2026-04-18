Single-serve blueberry protein pancake
This fluffy, gluten-free pancake is an easy, high-protein way to start the day. Topped with frozen blueberries, almond butter, and bee pollen it's both nourishing and delicious!
This fluffy, gluten-free pancake is an easy, high-protein way to start the day. Topped with frozen blueberries, almond butter, and bee pollen it’s both nourishing and delicious!
I enjoyed this breakfast non-stop when I first discovered it, but haven’t brought it back into rotation in a while. But this week, I was craving something a little lighter, so th…