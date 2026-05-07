With dirt on my hands and a basket full of empty seed packets, I stared at the four wooden boxes filled with ripe compost.

Though nothing changed on the surface, I’m filled with anticipation. In just a few weeks time, the garden will be absolutely flourishing — bright Roma tomatoes, juicy English cucumbers, refreshing green zucchini, and loads of basil all taking in the warm weather of the coming season.

Oh I just can’t wait for all of the nourishing and delicious meals all summer!

But for now, all I’ll do is water and wait.

Much of the work that goes into the garden is preparing the soil and providing it the nutrients it needs to grow healthy, strong, and abundant.

It’s in this moment of reflection I was reminded — growing a garden is a lot like supporting my health.

Supporting your health is a lot like growing a garden — they both take time, care & attention

There are days when watering the garden or making a healthy meal at home feels like just another item on the to-do list.

From the time the seed is planted or the new habit starts to the day when you reap the harvest or experience the benefits can feel long.

But, just as soon as I see a little seedling start to grow, I’m reminded — it’s working! And I would argue anything worth having often takes time, energy, and effort too.

Even on the days when choosing nourishment and supporting your health can feel overwhelming, uneventful, or even mundane, remember the fruit of your labor is worth it!

Every small change and healthy habit adds up over time.

The benefits of nourishing your body well:

Reduced stress levels

A renewed sense of energy

Improved mood

Better ability to focus

Feeling more well-rested

Increased motivation

Ability to perform at your best

Decreased risk of chronic diseases

Improved flexibility and overall mobility

More balanced hormones

The list goes on and on.

It’s been a joy to hear from so many of you in the community who are supporting your health, not just for longevity, but to improve how you feel and show up every single day.

From being able to wake up earlier and lift heavier weights to feeling less stressed and more energized, it’s incredible what the power of food can do.

While there are other factors that contribute to overall health, incorporating a variety of nourishing, whole foods can have a huge impact on overall thriving in daily life.

What showing up for yourself actually looks like

When you nourish your body well, supporting it with all that it needs to thrive, you’re able to make an impact on the world around you too.

Just as a flourishing garden offers fresh produce and beauty for the gardener, it also offers nourishment for the birds & the bees, shade for the little bugs, and fresh air — all contributing to a healthier world.

When you choose to support yourself well, you’re able to make a bigger impact on the people and the world around you — it’s a gift that keeps on giving.

And one of the simplest ways I know to support the best version of you every day? A nourishing and balanced meal that can be made in less than 45 minutes.

The top healthy & easy recipes from April

From high-protein breakfasts to balanced bowls that make for an easy weeknight dinner, last month had a variety of nourishing and delicious menus.

Choosing nourishment all year long

Planting the seeds is important, but don’t stop there. Show up each day, choosing nourishment to show up as the best version of you.

After all, you can’t harvest the fruit and have a flourishing garden if you don’t nourish it well.

For more nourishing and delicious recipes, I’ll continue to share healthy, whole food recipes to help you live your healthiest, most vibrant life.

I truly believe that healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated and that everyone deserves to enjoy food that is both nourishing and delicious!

Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ and 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!

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