I spent years exhausted, trying to balance a busy schedule while incorporating every bit of advice I discovered online in the pursuit of health.

But instead of feeling great and healthy, I was struggling to feel energized throughout the day, crashing by 3 pm, and I completely lost my period.

Like many women, I didn’t feel great, but I just couldn’t figure out what was missing.

After a bit more research and conversations with other women, I finally discovered why — I wasn’t fueling my body well, and especially not with enough protein.

Though frustrated at the outcomes, it made so much sense.

Your body is talking. Are you listening?

Our bodies are absolutely incredible, constantly communicating with us. What I didn’t realize at the time was that all of those symptoms were just my body trying to tell me it needed something I wasn’t providing it.

Doctors often tout that a woman’s menstrual cycle is a key indicator of overall health, or your fifth vital sign.

As soon as your body is in a state of major stress for an extended period of time or it’s not getting the nutrients it needs, there’s no way it is going to go through a regular cycle to prepare for a baby.

The shift to more protein

Now that I knew what I needed, I started incorporating more protein into a balanced plate at each meal, and it made a huge difference.

No more skipping breakfast and relying on caffeine or leaning on a high-carb, low-protein breakfast to fuel my day.

Once I started prioritizing a hormone-balancing breakfast with nourishing ingredients, it changed everything.

Here are some of the benefits I experienced when I started prioritizing a balanced breakfast:

I didn’t feel absolutely exhausted and ready for a nap by mid-afternoon.

I stayed full and satisfied for hours after breakfast.

I indulged in sweets as part of a balanced lifestyle, not because I relied on them to give me energy.

I was no longer freezing cold and had a much more regulated body temperature .

I woke up each day feeling energized and excited to take on the day.

I experienced fewer mood swings and anxiety, genuinely feeling calmer .

I started working out in ways I actually enjoyed, and felt stronger than ever.

Losing my period was the tell-tale sign that I wasn’t fueling my body well. And even now, when I’m stressed or under-nourishing my body, it’s the first thing to go.

If you’re balancing a busy schedule and want to feel your best, this small shift in how you start your day could have such a big impact. For me, it started with breakfast. Specifically, making sure it had enough protein, healthy fat, and complex carbs to actually carry me through the morning.

In less than 5 minutes, this is the balanced bowl I’ve been relying on lately to make sure I’m well-nourished and energized, especially on the days when I’m balancing calls, projects, meetings, social activities, and strength training sessions at the gym.

Give it a try tomorrow, and see the difference it will make in how you feel!

I truly want you to live a well-nourished life — where you feel energized, strong, and at home in your body every single day. If you’re a busy woman who wants to eat well and feel good — without the overwhelm of diet culture — you’re exactly who Grace & Greens is for. It’s a bi-weekly dose of nourishing recipes and honest wellness, delivered straight to your inbox. Paid subscribers get access to the growing online cookbook, plus whole food meal plans to help you think less about what to eat.

The benefits of this hormone-healthy breakfast bowl

Banana - A natural source of potassium and vitamin B6, both of which support energy production and nerve function. B6 plays a role in serotonin and dopamine production, which can help stabilize mood throughout the day.

Rolled oats - A complex carbohydrate that digests slowly, providing sustained energy without the blood sugar spike and crash that comes from refined grains. Rich in beta-glucan fiber, which supports gut health and helps you stay full longer.

Egg - One of the most bioavailable sources of complete protein, which means your body can actually absorb and use it efficiently. Eggs are rich in choline, a nutrient that supports brain function and women’s health.

Bone broth protein - A collagen-rich protein source that supports a strong gut lining, joint health, and skin elasticity. A healthy gut is foundational to hormone balance, since the gut plays a key role in how the body processes and eliminates excess estrogen.

Blueberries - Packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which help combat oxidative stress in the body. Chronic stress is a hormone-disruptor, making antioxidants an important part of a healthy diet.

Almond butter - A source of healthy monounsaturated fats and magnesium, which are essential for hormone production. Healthy fats are the building blocks of hormones, and magnesium is actually one of the most common deficiencies in women experiencing PMS and fatigue.

Raw honey - A minimally processed natural sweetener that provides a gentle energy boost without the inflammatory spike of refined sugar. It also contains trace enzymes and antioxidants that support immune function.

Cinnamon - A great spice for blood sugar regulation, it helps slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, which supports more stable energy and reduces cravings throughout the day.

My nourishing, high-protein vanilla blueberry oatmeal bowl recipe (ready in 5 minutes)

The best protein powder! The ingredient that greatly elevated my oatmeal bowl from a quick energy source to a nourishing breakfast that actually keeps me full is this grass-fed bone broth protein powder. As a girl who has a sensitive tummy, it’s made without gluten or dairy, with quality ingredients from grass-fed cows. Plus, it has a hint of vanilla flavor to make breakfast taste just a little more enjoyable!

Incorporating more protein at breakfast has made a world of difference for my hormones and my energy levels. This quick and easy breakfast has been my go-to, and I hope that you enjoy it just as much as I do.

Let’s disrupt diet culture and focus on living well-nourished lives, because everyone deserves to eat well and feel good too!

Talk to you soon,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ and 🔄 if you enjoyed this newsletter? It helps spread the word that healthy eating can be simple, nourishing, and delicious!

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