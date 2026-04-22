Fresh florals, breathtaking canyons, gorgeous mountain ranges, vibrant greenery, and rolling blue waves — While all of these pictures for Earth Day are quite beautiful, it’s the actions that we do on a daily basis that impact this reality.

I deeply desire for these magnificent outdoors spaces to remain just as awe-inspiring and colorful as they are now, for generations to come.

I want my grandkids’ kids to leap with joy because they experienced a sunrise with vibrant purples, yellows, and orange flares dancing across the sky.

I want them to know what it’s like to snorkel in the ocean and see brightly colored coral and massive schools of tiny fish.

And while adding one more thing to your to do list could feel overwhelming, small swaps to living more sustainably can be a lot easier than you might think!

The small things you are doing every day are impacting the future reality. Living more sustainably doesn’t require perfection, a big budget, or a complete overhaul. But if you are open to trying something new, you can easily make a few small swaps that you can support a healthier body, a healthier home, and a healthier planet for generations to come.

Because Earth Day is worth celebrating not just today, but every day!

In collaboration with Brittany Viklund, writer of In Joy with Brittany Viklund, mother to four children, seeker of the simpler things in life, reader, and plant-based foodie, we’re sharing 12 small and realistic swaps for living more sustainably.

We’re not telling you to never buy clothes again or swap out your car for walking everywhere, but the real-life, little shifts we’ve made over the years to support our homes, our bodies, our families and this beautiful Earth. We hope these inspire you as much as they’ve inspired us!

Grace’s 6 swaps: Small shifts for a healthier kitchen

Living more sustainably at first seemed quite overwhelming to me — Do I have to give up everything I love? What if I can’t find an alternative? Do I need to get rid of everything and spend a lot of money replacing all that I own?

Once I realized that I could make just a few more swaps to greatly improve my health, my home environment, and the health of the planet, I was in! It brings me joy to make a positive impact, even in the small choices I make on a daily basis. I’m fully confident you can make a few small swaps to do the same!

A delicious harvest salad bowl with quinoa & pomegranate; The market baskets that I’m obsessed with; Using beeswax to store my leftovers; A leftover jar with homemade special sauce; The local farmer’s market; An herby cabbage salad

1. Swap out your plastic for beeswax wraps

The plastic wrap, tin foil, and plastic bags in your kitchen can really add up, causing an impact on the environment, adding unwanted micro plastics to your food, and even add to your monthly grocery budget.

I swapped out a lot of our plastic wrap and bags for Beeswax wrap which is washable and reusable, and I have loved it!

I discovered MeliWraps at Expo West and love that she is a small women-owned business, but there are plenty of options and sizes out there. The best part is, you’ll get your money’s worth after just a few uses.

2. Save glass jars for storage and ditch your plastic containers

Peanut butter, pasta sauce, dressings, and marinades often give you this wonderful gift after finishing off the tub: a free jar!

Ditch the plastic containers that have seen better days and opt for reusing glass containers and jars instead. This is especially helpful if you are trying to remove micro plastics and toxins from your home.

Wash your empty jars in the dishwasher, then soak them in hot water and baking soda to remove the remainder of the label. A little work on the front end, but a (basically) free glass storage container.

3. Plan your meals ahead of time and shop accordingly

Planning our meals each week doesn’t only save me time, money, and stress, but it also helps us to live more sustainably.

A little planning can really go a long way, even if the plan is to eat up all the leftovers!

This is a bit of a muscle and I do occasionally still compost a rotten mango or rogue lime, but over time it gets a lot easier. Using less is an excellent way to live more sustainably.

Plus, if you become a paid subscriber to Grace & Greens, you’ll get access to a planned menu with a grocery list and prep guide every week to save you time and mental effort. We reuse the same ingredients to help you cut down on food waste too!

4. Grow your own herbs

Whether you’re a home gardener with a green thumb or haven’t had a plant in years, growing your own herbs is such a fun and low-maintenance hobby that has lots of benefits.

Herbs are nutrient-dense, rich in antioxidants, and offer a fresh and flavorful addition to any meal you make.

By growing them at home, you can cut down on your weekly grocery bill, reduce plastic packaging, and add a beautiful aesthetic to your kitchen.

If you’re just getting started, I recommend growing green onions and parsley — they are so easy to cultivate! Put them in a glass jar with some water, plant them on a container in the windowsill, or get a whole garden box to enjoy.

5. Carry your reusable bags & market baskets

Though it can feel like an extra step to carry your reusable bags, stashing them in the car can be a great way to remember to use them the next time you’re at the store. Even just bringing 1 bag with you can cut down extra waste over time.

I got the most lovely baskets as a gift from my mom last year and have loved how much they elevate the grocery shopping experience. Not only do I get transported to France when I’m shopping, but I also cut down on paper or plastic bags from the store.

Whether you forget to grab your reusable or need to opt for the store bags, try to reuse them before ditching them. They make great trash can liners, dog bags, bringing dinner to a friend, wrapping flowers up for a neighbor… the list goes on and on.

Remember, it’s not about making your life harder. It’s about making small, creative swaps that add up to a positive impact over time.

6. Bring a reusable water bottle

If this isn’t a part of your regular routine already, you are missing out! When you’re out running errands and the day has grown warm, enjoying a fresh drink of water is wonderful.

Plus, hydration is great for glowing skin, muscle repair, and healthy digestion. Support the planet and your health with this one, giving up the need for a plastic water bottle or fountain drink.

Brittany’s 6 swaps: Easy ways to live more sustainably

Over the years, our family of 6 has made many small swaps that have added up to an even bigger impact. When our family transitioned to a vegan diet 7 years ago, it started with one vegan meal a week on our meal plan. Slowly, it became our regular lifestyle. This is how many of these swaps happened — a willingness to try something new. I hope you enjoy these small ways to live more sustainably!

Photos from Brittany: A delicious tofu salad; A big box of produce from our CSA; Soft bell peppers I chopped to freeze and reduce food waste; Reusing the Dave’s Killer Bread bag to keep my homemade sourdough fresh.

1. Eat more plants

Three times a day (or more!) we get to choose what goes on our plates— that’s wildly empowering to me. By choosing plants over animal-based products we can reduce our carbon footprint dramatically. And if all of us did that, even imperfectly, that is radical change for the climate and planet.

Try swapping animal proteins for plant-based proteins— tofu, tempeh, and legumes— and filling your plate with more plants than animal-based products— cashew cheese, coconut yogurt, tofu scramble, fruits and veggies, etc. The more familiar you become with the delicious array of plants, the more you will choose to put them on your plate.

When our family transitioned to a vegan diet 7 years ago, it started with one vegan meal a week on our meal plan. The meals we loved the most stayed on rotation. After 12 months, we were eating 95% plant-based without even noticing!

Grace: I love this emphasis on adding more plants to your plate! With many of my recipes including lots of veggies, it’s easy to make the meal completely plant-based. Check out the dietary preferences so you can try out a plant-based version of any recipe I share!

2. Compost food scraps

Diverting food scraps from the landfill can prevent an estimated 700 pounds of climate pollution per household every year! By composting your food scraps, you are not only reducing emissions in a significant way, but you are also helping to strengthen soil, conserve water, promote healthier plants, and limit what ends up in the landfill.

Do a quick Google search to see what composting options exist in your area— many local farmers will pick up or take food scraps for free or at a very low cost to you. There are likely also community resources that can help you establish your own backyard composting solution.

If space is limited, there are many innovative products on the market now that can help you compost in even the most restrictive environments. As a plant-based family of 6, it is outstanding how little waste we produce now that we compost. Give it a go, I’m certain you will feel fulfilled by composting.

Grace: I love this sustainable swap! In college, I would save up all my scraps in the freezer then carry them to the dining hall and drop them in the compost. It was extra work, but it felt so accomplishing. Now that I have a home & garden, I’ve loved having a compost bin in the backyard. It’s such a good nutrient-boost for our homegrown veggies and we have so much less waste in the garbage.

3. Limit food waste

Even after you start a rewarding compost routine, limiting food waste still helps the planet and your wallet. Prioritize eating leftovers for lunch or have a weekly leftover dinner night where all leftovers are enjoyed.

And at the end of the week, do a fridge clear-out meal— my go-to is stir fry or fried rice using leftover rice or noodles and whatever veg we have. If you have produce that is on the verge of going off, chop it up and freeze it for cooking or smoothies. Or roast it all in the oven and puree it into a pasta sauce or soup and freeze it.

The more you shift your mindset to a commitment to limiting food waste, the more creative you will get with what you’ve got and the less strain there will be on environmental resources and your wallet, wins all around in my book!

Grace: Mindset is huge and I love that you mentioned it here! Planning and preparing ahead of time helps me set my week up well, knowing that our intention is to cook nourishing meals at home instead of opting for meals out.

4. Ditch single-use paper in the kitchen

A decade ago or so, we decided to stop purchasing paper towels and napkins, and it’s been a simple and impactful way to limit waste in our household (and once again, save money!).

In our kitchen, we use towels, UNpaper Towels, linen napkins (that I can assure you have seen better days but still work great), and flour sack towels (cut-up old t-shirts would also work well) for all of our needs. Start small— pick up a pack of reusable napkins and build from there. I received our Marley’s Monsters UNpaper Towels a few years in a row in my Christmas stocking, sustainable Santa for the win.

Grace: I so respect this choice! We haven’t fully made the switch just yet, but we do rely on these dish cloths and keep our paper towels out of sight under the sink. This small shift has helped us use far less than if they were sitting right on the counter.

5. Sign up for a CSA

In an effort to eat more plants, eat seasonally, and support farmers who are working tirelessly to provide nourishing food for our plates, signing up for a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) is the ticket, and one I’m confident will bring you immense joy! There are likely a range of options that exist in your area, so find an option that works for your needs and budget.

Our family has a CSA that we pick up every Saturday from June to the end of October, and it’s one of the most delightful additions to our warm-weather routine. When we pick up our CSA, we love chatting with the farm staff and also picking up additional produce at the farm stand. Our kids also love running around at the farm. It’s important to us to raise children who understand where their food comes from and have a deep appreciation for the people and land that make it possible for us to be fed and nourished. Having a CSA is one of the most powerful ways we help connect them to that.

Grace: This is a wonderful idea! We live right near the Farmer’s Market, so stopping by on summer weekends is one of my favorite activities. Check out markets in your area, you might just be surprised by how many there are to choose from!

6. Reuse soft plastics

Soft plastics are everywhere, and our homes have a steady rotation of them coming in from breads and bagels, to tortillas, nuts, cheeses, etc. There is no need to buy plastic bags when we have them at the ready from things we already bought. Give those bags a soapy wash, let them dry, and then roll them up and store them in a drawer to use anytime you need to wrap something up.

Since most plastics are not easily recyclable, this is a simple and meaningful way to reduce them and reuse what is already available. As sustainability queen Ashlee Piper says, “there is no such thing as single-use, just a lack of creativity.”

Grace: I love that creativity can be used in all areas of life and sustainability is no different! I reuse our produce bags for covering up herbs to extend their shelf life and it makes such a difference.

Progress is worth celebrating

I hope this leaves you feeling inspired and encouraged, knowing you can make an impact with a few small swaps and a bit of creativity.

Every small step is a step in the right direction and it’s a good reminder as you build healthy habits no matter what area of your life.

Big thank you to Brittany Viklund who joyfully shared her small swaps that have helped her build a more sustainable home. You can take a peek inside her notebook to see what she’s been reading, eating, and enjoying lately!

For a week of nourishing meals that makes healthy eating more enjoyable and sustainable, stay tuned for this Saturday’s post — A week of healthy & easy meals with plant-based swaps.

If you want full access to all the nourishing recipes, reflections on nourishment, and a guide to building a pantry that supports your health, be sure to upgrade to an annual subscription today

In the comments: Which simple swap stood out to you most? Is there one you are going to try this week? Let us know in the comments!

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Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker and Brittany Viklund

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people find me, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!