It probably comes as no surprise that Japan eats a large amount of fish on a daily basis. Surrounded by water, this country has access to a variety of sea to source fresh and delicious fish for a nourishing meal.

I ate my fair share of seafood while traveling through Japan — from fresh nigiri at the Nishiki market in Tokyo to delicious bluefin tuna during our 17-course Omokase.

To make it a little bit easier for you to enjoy Japanese cuisine, this sushi bowl recipe comes together in less than 30 minutes. Plus, it’s easy to transport whether to work or the local park for a picnic. I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free