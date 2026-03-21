This nourishing & delicious recipe is available to everyone as a special feature included in the GEM x Grace & Greens meal plan.

If you love this recipe, the full meal plan is packed with more wholesome and easy meals to help you nourish your whole family with less stress!

What if I told you that you could enjoy a takeout-style meal that’s better for your budget and your health?!

This noodle bowl is packed full of fiber, flavor, and protein, making it a balanced meal the whole family will enjoy. Plus, it can be made in less than 45 minutes and let’s be honest…ordering and picking up take out often takes longer than that.

From the creamy almond butter sauce to the nutrient-dense salmon filet, this dish has lots of healthy fats to support heart health. Instead of the traditional wheat noodle, we’re using a more fiber-rich, gluten-free alternative of brown rice noodles.

These small swaps can make a big impact, both for your health and the health of your family!

I hope you enjoy this easy, delicious dish as much as we do.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes| Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the salmon:

4 salmon fillets

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil — My favorite, high-quality olive oil

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

For the Brussels sprouts:

1 bag Brussels sprouts, washed and shredded

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

For the noodles:

1 pack brown rice Pad Thai noodles

½ cup coconut aminos

¼ cup almond butter, unsalted

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 - 2 tablespoons water

1 heaping tablespoon crunchy chili oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 lime, juiced

Instructions

Preheat: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Prepare Brussels: To a sheet pan, add shredded Brussels sprouts with 1 Tbsp EVOO, ½ tsp onion powder, and ¼ tsp kosher salt. Mix until covered. Bake for 15 minutes, before adding in salmon. Prepare salmon: To another sheet pan, add 4 salmon filets. Top with 1 Tbsp EVOO, ½ tsp garlic powder, and ½ tsp salt evenly. Increase oven to broil with Brussels sprouts still in oven, and broil everything for 12 to 15 minutes, or until cooked and crispy. Prepare sauce: In a food processor, blend ½ cup coconut aminos, ¼ cup almond butter, 2 cloves peeled garlic 1 heaping Tbsp crunchy chili oil, 1 tsp sesame oil, and the juice of 1 lime. Add 1 to 2 Tbsp water as needed. Prepare noodles: Boil a pot of water and cook noodles according to package. Drain water and return noodles to pot off of heat. Pour sauce over noodles and stir until covered. Add in crispy Brussels and mix. Serve: Add noodles to each bowl and top with a salmon filet. Enjoy warm!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, cook everything ahead of time, then store in individual airtight containers in the fridge. Heat just before serving.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Swap the salmon for baked tofu or tempeh.

Can I make this more kid-friendly? Serve with the crunchy chili oil on the side so the adults can add it as desired.

Can I swap the veggie for something else? Any roasted veggies would be great on this dish! Swap for peas for an easy to chew option for littles.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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