Strawberry almond butter protein smoothie
Light, refreshing, and absolutely delicious!
What better way to enjoy strawberries in the heat of summer than with a light and refreshing strawberry smoothie?
The best part is that you probably already have the ingredients lying around in your kitchen.
Since we’re all about making every meal nourishing, delicious, and balanced, this smoothie includes protein and almond butter to make it a more complete meal.
Now, you can enjoy something sweet without the crash.
For more nourishing & delicious recipes, weekly meal plans, and practical healthy habit tips to help you feel more energized, join the Grace & Greens community today!
Strawberry almond butter protein smoothie
Servings: 1 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & utensils
Blender, measuring cups & spoons