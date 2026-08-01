What better way to enjoy strawberries in the heat of summer than with a light and refreshing strawberry smoothie?

The best part is that you probably already have the ingredients lying around in your kitchen.

Since we’re all about making every meal nourishing, delicious, and balanced, this smoothie includes protein and almond butter to make it a more complete meal.

Now, you can enjoy something sweet without the crash.

Strawberry almond butter protein smoothie

Servings: 1 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & utensils

Blender, measuring cups & spoons