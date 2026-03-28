Strawberry spinach poppyseed power bowls
A refreshing, nutrient-dense power bowl perfect for meal prep! Enjoy crispy spinach layered with sweet strawberries, garlicky mushrooms, and paired with curried chicken for a balanced dish.
When developing recipes, I love to research which ingredients pair well together. Surprisingly, curry powder, strawberries, and poppyseeds complement each other well.
This power bowl is a twist from the usual rice-based nourished bowls we enjoy often, but it was just as incredible!
Enjoy this satisfying, balanced bowl packed with lots of fiber, protein, and healthy fats.
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Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein1