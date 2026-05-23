I’m all about some creativity, and this style of taco bowls definitely scratches that itch in my book.

We’re roasting sweet potatoes to perfection before filling them up with all the delicious ingredients that go into a traditional taco. I think you’re going to love this high-fiber, easy weeknight dinner.

Servings: 6 - 8 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Note: While a majority of my recipes are 4 servings, this one is 6 to 8 to save you time later on in the week! We ended up saving the extra in the freezer for an easy weekend meal.

Ingredients

For the protein:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

2 lbs 93/7 ground turkey

1 1/2 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

3/4 cup water

For the bell pepper mix:

3 cups mixed, colorful bell peppers, washed and sliced

2 limes, juiced

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

For serving:

6 medium sweet potatoes

3 avocados, for topping

Red salsa

Instructions

Prepare the sweet potatoes: Wash and dry 6 medium sweet potatoes, then pierce each one several times with a fork. Line the base of your air fryer with tin foil to make cleanup easier, then place the sweet potatoes inside. Air fry at 400°F for 30 minutes, or until tender and cooked through. (Cook in two batches if needed) Mix the seasoning: Combine 1 1/2 Tbsps chili powder, 2 tsps cumin, 1 tsp kosher salt, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes, and 1/4 tsp dried oregano in a small bowl. Stir until combined and set aside. Cook the turkey: Heat 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add 2 lbs ground turkey and cook, breaking it apart with a spatula, until fully browned. Add the seasoning blend and 3/4 cup water, stirring to combine. Let simmer for 3 to 4 minutes until the sauce thickens and coats the meat. Prepare the bell pepper mix: In a bowl, toss 3 cups sliced colorful bell peppers with the juice of 2 limes and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro. Add a pinch of salt as desired and toss to combine. Serve: Slice each sweet potato open down the center and fluff the inside with a fork. Top with a generous scoop of the turkey taco mixture, a spoonful of the bell pepper mix, and freshly sliced avocado. Add salsa as desired and enjoy warm!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Of course! This is one of the best meal prep recipes in the rotation. Cook the turkey and air fry the sweet potatoes ahead of time, store separately in the fridge, and reheat just before serving. Add the bell pepper mix and avocado fresh each time.

Can I cook the sweet potatoes a different way? Yes, if you don’t have an air fryer or need to cook all 6 at once, bake them in the oven at 400°F for 45 to 50 minutes, or until a fork slides in easily.

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Swap the ground turkey for black beans or lentils seasoned with the same spice blend. Both options are high in fiber and protein and work great as a filling.

How should I store leftovers? Store the turkey mixture, sweet potatoes, and bell pepper mix in separate airtight containers in the fridge for up to 4 days. Keep the avocado whole and slice fresh just before serving to prevent browning.

Can I make this spicier? Yes, increase the red pepper flakes to 1/2 teaspoon or add a diced jalapeño to the bell pepper mix for an extra kick.

What salsa do you recommend? I love a simple, fresh organic medium salsa. I always look for one with minimal ingredients and no added sugar. Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods both carry great options.

Can I use a different protein? Ground beef, ground chicken, or even shredded rotisserie chicken all work well with this seasoning blend. Adjust cook time accordingly for ground meats.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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