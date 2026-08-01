Sitting at the library park bench with my packed lunch and the sunshine beaming down on my skin, I felt this overarching sense of gratitude for life. And I wanted to truly savor this moment forever.

It’s surprisingly easy for me to forget that the very days I’m living were once only dreams — growing a garden, writing & cooking as part of my daily job, being married to the love of my life and owning a home together.

Some days, I’m so caught up in the endless to-do lists — weeding the garden, finishing up chores, working long hours, tackling extra dishes — that I simply forget why I’m doing it all in the first place.

It was a reminder to me that all the little, and sometimes menial, tasks we do in life have value. Cooking a meal, driving to an event, creating a new project, completing the workout — all of it contributes to the beautiful and flourishing lives we’re building.

As you cook this week’s nourishing meals, take a moment to savor the process. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, your family, or your friends, the work you are doing deeply matters.

Food is the very fuel that can make everything else happen in an abundant life, because when you’re fully nourished, you’re truly able to thrive!

Loving this week

What I’m reading: I have a unique love for all things space and love a rom-com in the summertime, so when I finally got Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid delivered to my Kindle, I was so excited! So far — 10/10

What I’m drinking: The wave of heat in NC is still going strong, so I’ve been enjoying strawberry kiwi electrolytes as a delightful afternoon beverage!

What I’m wearing: I’ve been wearing basic white t-shirts and light linen shirts all summer, paired with tan Rothy’s and comfy Levi’s; this is basically my uniform at this point.

What I’m trying: With an abundance of cherry tomatoes in the garden, I’ve been perfecting my homemade salsa, always stored in Weck jars! It’s so surprisingly easy to make, and cooking from scratch is one of those hobbies I quite enjoy when I make the time for it. (I’ve included the recipe below)

What I’m learning: Eating more protein really does make a difference — for my energy levels, feeling satisfied after a meal, and even how well I sleep. I’ve been adding bone broth vanilla protein powder to smoothies & oatmeal, and prepping hard-boiled eggs for an extra dose of protein at meals.

What’s something that you’ve been loving or learning this week? Leave a comment

Cooking this week

On hot summer days, these are the meals that I’ve been relying on to keep us feeling nourished and rehydrated after time outdoors.

Like with all of the recipes I make, they’re simple, balanced with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, and so delicious you’ll want to make them again & again.