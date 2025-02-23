For a warming dish that balances savory and sweet flavors, I love this sun-dried tomato chicken thigh bowl with creamy coconut rice. Not only is it an easy weeknight dinner, but it is perfect for re-heating the next day for a hot lunch.

After trying creamy coconut rice out at a restaurant and loving it, I knew I had to create something as delicious at home. Coconut milk is a wonderful dairy-free alternative that brings extra creaminess to any dish. If you’re a fan of curry, you’re going to love this dish.

Why you’ll love these sun-dried tomato chicken thigh bowls

Packed with extra nutrients and a balanced flavor, these Sun-dried tomato chicken thighs with creamy coconut rice are so warm and delicious. This is the perfect gluten-free, dairy-free dish for a larger gathering, or an easy weeknight dinner.

Benefits behind the bowl

Chicken thighs - A quality protein source that supports your muscle repair system and energy levels. Plus, they are rich in zinc and iron.

Coconut milk – Adds creaminess and heart-healthy fats to this dairy-free dish.

Spinach – Loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, plus antioxidants to support overall health.

Sun-dried tomatoes & tomato paste – Rich in antioxidants like lycopene, to support heart health.

Cilantro - Fresh cilantro support detoxification pathways with its antioxidants.

White rice – Provides energy through complex carbohydrates to make this a balanced dish.

Extra-virgin olive oil - Rich in healthy fats to support hormone health, extra-virgin olive oil is a wonderful, dairy-free base for dressings and sauces.

Servings: 6 | Prep time: 5 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein