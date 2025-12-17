Cookies and the holiday season are such a pair, so I think it’s only fitting if you get to enjoy a balanced breakfast that’s an ode to the special duo. While I am all about the balance and enjoying a sweet treat on occasion, I love that this option is made with nourishing ingredients to support the body and your energy levels well!

If you loved the heart-healthy Chocolate-covered cherry overnight oats or the nourishing Dark chocolate peanut butter overnight oats, you’re going to love this Superfood cookie crumble overnight oats recipe.

As you head into the final weeks of the holiday season, this nourishing bowl of festive overnight oats is a great way to support your body well while enjoying delicious flavors. Enjoy this creamy, balanced breakfast!

Benefits behind the breakfast

Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion

Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance

Nut butter for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady

A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function

Superfood cookies made with almond flour and pumpkin seeds for healthy fats and fiber to provide a sustained source of energy

Servings: 1 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein