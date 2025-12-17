Superfood cookie crumble overnight oats
Enjoy a balanced and festive gluten-free holiday overnight oats recipe for your nourishment, your energy levels, and your enjoyment!
Cookies and the holiday season are such a pair, so I think it’s only fitting if you get to enjoy a balanced breakfast that’s an ode to the special duo. While I am all about the balance and enjoying a sweet treat on occasion, I love that this option is made with nourishing ingredients to support the body and your energy levels well!
If you loved the heart-healthy Chocolate-covered cherry overnight oats or the nourishing Dark chocolate peanut butter overnight oats, you’re going to love this Superfood cookie crumble overnight oats recipe.
As you head into the final weeks of the holiday season, this nourishing bowl of festive overnight oats is a great way to support your body well while enjoying delicious flavors. Enjoy this creamy, balanced breakfast!
Benefits behind the breakfast
Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion1
Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance
Nut butter for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady
A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function
Superfood cookies made with almond flour and pumpkin seeds for healthy fats and fiber to provide a sustained source of energy
This is a community exclusive, festive holiday oats recipe! Paid subscribers get this nourishing recipe, the complete set of recipes, plus a downloadable guide for easy prep. This is perfect for a nourishing holiday week.
✨ Plus, there are just a few days left to upgrade to an annual subscription and enjoy 20% off as a little holiday gift to yourself, while experiencing everything Grace & Greens has to offer.
Servings: 1 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Grace & Greens to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.