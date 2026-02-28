Growing up, I absolutely loved getting sweet & sour chicken as take out. It’s the perfect amount of sweetness, with the citrus really taking the flavor of the dish to the next level.

So, I figured why not make a homemade version that’s made with extra nourishing ingredients?! I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein