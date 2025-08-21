If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Sweet & spicy turkey stir fry

A one pan Asian-style dinner, this stir fry dish is a mix of sweet and savory. Made with lean turkey, broccoli slaw, and onions, the crunchy chili flavor melds everything together so well.

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein