This dish was so easy, I couldn’t decide if it was even worth sharing. But, after all, I want you to enjoy easy, nourishing, and delicious meals at home too!

I’ve been trying to find a good gluten-free pizza dough I really like, whether it’s made from scratch or pre-made, and the search has always fallen short. Fortunately, this time was a different story. I picked up these gluten-free crusts (dairy-free too!) and in under 30 minutes, we had a fun and nourishing dinner.

The best part is you can mix and match your favorite veggies, making your pizza just the way you like it. I chose arugula to support good gut health, cauliflower for a boost of vitamin C and antioxidants, sun-dried tomatoes for iron and a boost to the immune system, and Primal Kitchen’s Caesar dressing made with avocado oil to support heart health. I hope you enjoy this easy, basically dish-free meal with added benefits!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 20 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein