Sweet Italian sheet pan dinner

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Sheet pan & parchment paper

Knife & cutting board

Medium pot & lid

Ingredients

For the rice:

1 1/2 cups brown rice, rinsed and drained

3 cups water

For the sheet pan:

2 tablespoons garlic olive oil

1 bag shredded Brussels sprouts

3 mixed bell peppers, washed and sliced

1/2 tsp salt

1 pack Sweet Italian chicken sausage

For the toppings:

2 avocados, washed

Instructions

Prepare the rice: In a medium pot, combine 1 1/2 cups of rinsed brown rice with 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and let simmer for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let sit covered for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Prepare the sheet pan: Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Spread 1 bag of shredded Brussels sprouts and 3 sliced mixed bell peppers across the pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons garlic olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss everything together. Slice 1 pack of Sweet Italian chicken sausage into rounds and add them over the vegetables. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring halfway through, until cooked. Serve: To serve, scoop a portion of brown rice into each bowl, then top with roasted sausage and vegetables. Finish with slices of fresh avocado and enjoy!

Pro Tip: Swap the Italian chicken sausage for any flavor you enjoy! I like to look for the organic chicken sausage options at my grocery store.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the regular chicken sausage for an alternative such as Field Roast plant-based sausages.

