Sweet potato nacho fries with turkey meatballs

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Knife & cutting board

Sheet pans

Parchment paper

Pan & spatula

Mixing bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the turkey meatballs:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1 pound 93/7 ground turkey

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

For the nachos:

1 bag frozen sweet potato fries

1 bag frozen onions and peppers

For the guacamole:

3 avocados, washed

1 lime, washed and sliced

1 bunch cilantro, washed and chopped

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

red pepper flakes, to taste

Instructions

Make the turkey meatballs: In a medium bowl, combine 1 pound of 93/7 ground turkey with ½ teaspoon kosher salt, 2 teaspoons onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, and ½ teaspoon ground cumin. Mix well, then roll the mixture into small meatballs (about 12 meatballs total) Prepare the sweet potato fries: Confirm baking temperature on back of bagged fries. Preheat the oven to 400°F and add the fries onto a sheet pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, cooking until crispy. Cook the turkey meatballs and vegetables: On an additional sheet pan, add the turkey meatballs and spread the frozen onions and peppers around them. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, checking to ensure doneness prior with an internal temperature thermometer. Prepare the guacamole: In a small bowl, mash 3 avocados with the juice of 1 lime, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and red pepper flakes to taste. Stir in 1/4 cup of chopped cilantro for extra flavor. Serve: To serve, layer the sweet potato fries with the onion pepper mix. Top with ground turkey meatballs and a scoop of guacamole. Add additional cilantro if preferred and enjoy!

Pro Tip: To keep guacamole fresh after making it, keep the pit and place it in the center of the bowl. Additional lime juice will also help hold the flavor.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Cook a can of black beans to top the nachos with instead of the turkey meatballs.

