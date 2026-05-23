This might sound like a crazy combo, but sometimes I can’t choose between savory and sweet. It’s a balanced breakfast plate with a variety of nutrients to start your day off well.

Eating a balanced breakfast has made such a big difference for my energy levels throughout the day, so it’s a top priority for me each morning!

Servings: 2 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 20 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the eggs:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil — My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

4 eggs

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Fresh black pepper

For the fries:

1 bag sweet potatoes fries — Get a discount on my favorite, Roots!

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

For the toppings:

1 English cucumber, peeled and sliced

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

2 tablespoons almond butter

2 teaspoons sriracha

2 teaspoon hemp hearts

Instructions

Preheat the air fryer: Preheat your air fryer to 400°F for 1 minutes. Cook the sweet potato fries: Toss the sweet potato fries with 1/4 tsp kosher salt, 1/4 tsp paprika, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, and 1/4 tsp onion powder. Add to the preheated air fryer and cook according to package instructions, about 13 to 17 minutes, shaking halfway through until crispy. Cook the eggs: While the fries cook, heat 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Crack 4 eggs directly into the pan and season with 1/4 tsp kosher salt and fresh black pepper. Cover with a lid on low-medium heat, and let yolks set for about 2 minutes, or until it’s to your liking. Build the bowls: Divide a portion of the sweet potato fries between two bowls and save the rest for later in an airtight container in the fridge. Add 2 eggs per bowl, then top with sliced cucumber and 1/4 cup frozen blueberries per bowl. Add toppings: Drizzle each bowl with 1 Tbsp almond butter and 1 tsp sriracha, then finish with 1 tsp hemp hearts. Enjoy warm!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, slice the cucumber and cook the sweet potato fries ahead of time, store in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 3 days. Cook the eggs and reheat the fries just before serving.

Can I swap the sweet potato fries? Yes! Roasted sweet potato cubes work well here too. Toss with olive oil and salt and roast at 400°F for 25 to 30 minutes. (These can also be prepped ahead of time)

What if I want more protein? Add a scoop of collagen peptides to your almond butter drizzle or serve alongside a side of smoked salmon or chicken sausage for an extra protein boost.

Is this recipe vegan? It’s not as written due to the eggs, but you can swap the eggs for scrambled tofu seasoned with turmeric and black salt for a similar flavor.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by clicking the 3 dots and converting it to a PDF, emailing it to yourself, or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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