A fun and easy weeknight dinner, these smash tacos can be prepped and cooked in under 30 minutes. With extra protein from the almond flour tortillas, fiber from the broccoli, and lots of flavor from the variety of spices and sauces, I think you’ll love this dish!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 25 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein