Vanilla chia protein pudding with fresh strawberries

A creamy vanilla based topped with freshly sliced strawberries and crunchy seeds, this breakfast is packed with protein and fiber to start your day well.

Servings: 4 | Time: 10 minutes + 4 hours | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Mixing bowl

Individual containers

Ingredients

For the base:

1 can unsweetened lite coconut milk

3/4 cup chia seeds

3 scoops vanilla protein powder



For the toppings per serving:

1/2 cup fresh strawberries, washed and sliced

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 teaspoon bee pollen (optional)

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds



Instructions

For the pudding: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 1 can of unsweetened lite coconut milk, ¾ cup of chia seeds, and 3 scoops of vanilla protein powder. Stir until well combined, let sit for 5 minutes, then stir again. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight, until the chia seeds have thickened into a pudding-like texture. For the topping: Wash and slice 1 container of fresh strawberries. Serve: To serve, scoop the chia pudding into bowls or jars and layer with strawberries. Add optional toppings like almond butter, bee pollen, granola, or pumpkin seeds for crunch and extra flavor.

Pro Tip: Add more chia seeds for a thicker pudding or less for a thinner chia pudding.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the protein powder for a vegetarian/vegan option.

