Thai basil chicken bowls

High in protein and fiber, this dish combines the sweet-savory flavors of refreshing coconut aminos, crunchy chili oil, and Thai basil leaves. With crispy baked broccoli and juicy chicken stir fry, it's absolutely delicious.

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Small pot & lid

Knife & cutting board

Sheet pan & spatula

Stainless steel pan & spatula

Parchment paper

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the rice:

1 1/2 cups dried white rice, rinsed and drained

3 cups water



For the vegetables:

2 cups of broccoli florets, washed

1 red bell pepper, washed and sliced

1 tablespoon sesame oil



For the chicken:

1 spray of avocado oil

1 pound lean (93/7) ground chicken

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon crunchy chili oil

1/4 cup coconut aminos

1/4 cup fresh Thai basil leaves



For the topping:

1/4 cup crushed raw cashews

Instructions

Cook the rice: In a medium pot, combine the rinsed rice and 3 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the water is absorbed. Remove from heat and let it sit covered for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Roast the vegetables: Preheat your oven to 425°F. On a baking sheet, toss the broccoli florets and sliced red bell pepper with 1 tablespoon sesame oil until evenly coated. Roast for about 25 minutes, or until tender. Cook the chicken: Spray a large skillet with avocado oil and heat over medium. Add the ground chicken. Cook, until fully cooked and browned. Stir in 1 /2 tablespoon garlic powder, ½ tablespoon crunchy chili oil, and ¼ cup coconut aminos. Cook for another few minutes, remove from heat, and stir in ¼ cup fresh Thai basil leaves. Serve: Prepare each bowl with cooked rice, roasted vegetables, and Thai basil chicken. Sprinkle a spoonful of crushed cashews on top. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you don’t have sesame oil, swap for olive or avocado oil.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the ground chicken for tempeh, breaking it up into smaller pieces while cooking.

