Welcome to Grace & Greens, where we’re nourishing our bodies to flourish in all that we do! This is a writing on wellness, designed to give you actionable ways to support your own journey to balanced living. Plus, bonus recipes for you to try.

I hope you enjoy learning more about the benefits of gathering, with practical ways to make it happen!

The art of gathering

The smell of warming spices and apples simmering on the stove, the curated playlist of smooth jazz going in the background, appetizing dishes lining the counters and tables alongside lit candles and fresh floral arrangements, the joyful sounds of friends and family greeting each other — There is much to experience when we gather.

It’s times like these that make the hours pass by with little awareness or concern of what’s going on in the outside world. Not only do these moments fill up the heart, but they strengthen relationships with others, support the building blocks of a strong community, and even have the power to inspire us as we return to our everyday lives after a gathering.

The power of extending an invitation

While the decorations and food contribute to the ambience, what truly makes an event special is the people who are gathered around the table, enjoying the moment with you. Community is more than just people with shared interests, but also a feeling of love, acceptance, and joy in time spent together.

Whether you are abundant in community in this stage of life or you are yearning to connect more with others, there’s good news for you.

You hold the power to bring people together.

You don’t have to wait for someone to invite you, but instead you can send the invitation. Invite people to come spend time together and let them know that you care if they show up.

Be curious, invite others in, and simply enjoy the present company of one another.

There’s joy in simplicity

This holiday season and beyond, remember that the priority of a gathering is to invest in deep and enriching relationships. Lower your bar for hosting, and simply invite people in. An invitation is a great way to show your love and care for others.

Whenever I’m hosting, I love to have a flower arrangement on the table and offer a delicious recipe to my guests. Everything else is icing on the cake!

While some love the idea of hosting a gathering, others can dread it because of all of the intricacies they think are needed. Don’t let the fear of everything being perfect make you miss out on the joy that can come from gathering.

Easy ways to make hosting more enjoyable for everyone:

Invite others to bring a dish to share

Don’t overcomplicate the table; less is often more

If someone offers to help with dishes, gladly accept it and allow it to be another opportunity to connect

Offer what you have - tea, water with lemon, cookies from the freezer, etc.

Prioritize how you want your guests to feel versus what they see

Embrace imperfection

Offer a game or activity area so people can enjoy a meal and then linger over another shared experience

Relax and enjoy! As the host, you set the tone for the evening

Gathering as a form of nourishment

There is an exchange of energy that occurs during every social interaction, nourishing us on a deeper level. As we connect with and care for one another, it helps us to feel seen and opens us up to the experience of being part of something greater than ourselves. This sense of connection and community is often built through campfire experiences.

Campfire experiences are intimate gatherings where community is built, there is a closeness or proximity for small groups to have conversations, and there are little distractions from the outside world.

How can you create a campfire experience at your next gathering?

How can you use your gathering as an opportunity to bring people closer together, making them feel loved and cared for?

Easy ways to create a campfire experience

Connect with people in small groups

Ask questions and be curious

Invite people to do a shared activity (cook dinner, play a game of cards, etc.)

Boosting the health of your community

There are so many benefits beyond feeling loved and cared for within a community. Gathering together can support health through:

Reducing stress : When we spend time with others, the nervous system is able to relax and regulate, especially with people who are relaxed and easy-going.

Reducing inflammation : Gathering can help to reduce stress which can directly reduce inflammation in the body, a driver of many diseases.

Boosting immunity: When you share stories and laughter with others, neuropeptides are released in the brain, which help to maintain immune tolerance.

Connecting with good community

As humans, we thrive through connection. It’s also how we learn and grow.

The people who you spend time with truly make an impact on your days, your health, and your life. By spending time with others who are positive, striving to grow, and enjoyable to be around, we become more like those characteristics. The same is also true if you spend time with people who are irritable, harsh, or lazy.

I encourage you to seek out spending time with people who you wish to be more like. Get involved with organizations and communities who have a connection to what you believe and are passionate about. It can make all the difference in how you spend your days and who you become.

Get involved in a healthy, balanced community

If you’re interested in living a balanced, healthier life, I encourage you to join the Grace & Greens chat. This is a space for you to share what you’re cooking and learning, ask for support, or simply connect with someone new.

A collaborative holiday recipe collection

As many of you know, I am passionate about helping others live healthier, more flourishing lives. One way I do this is through sharing balanced and delicious recipes through Grace & Greens.

The food blogger community is one that I have recently gotten involved in and have greatly enjoyed all of the wonderful people I’ve met. With each of us having a passion for food and sharing it with the world in our own unique ways, we are able to come together to support each other and learn from one another on a regular basis.

Many of them were kind enough to share one of their favorite recipes for gathering with you, in hopes that you can enjoy connection and community this season with a little less stress.

I hope you enjoy these recipes, along with a note of gratitude for each of my fellow food bloggers!

Recipes included in the collection:

Autumn harvest salad (GF/DF)

Curried butternut squash soup (GF/DF)

Banana bread bars (GF/DF)

Fall-inspired pasta salad with butternut squash (GF/DF)

Crispy roasted potatoes with rosemary garlic mayo (GF/DF)

Maple acorn & apple harvest salad by Grace Barker

10 - 15 servings | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free

Photo by Grace Barker

For the sheet pan:

1 acorn squash, cut into slices

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ginger powder



For the sides:

2 cups quinoa, cooked

1/2 cups toasted pumpkin seeds

1 cup pomegranate arils

1 honey crisp apple, sliced

6 - 8 cups mixed greens



For the dressing:

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat: Preheat oven to 400°F and line 1 sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the acorn squash: Add the sliced acorn squash with EVOO, salt, ginger, and maple syrup until covered. Broil for 12 minutes and then bake at 400°F for 15 minutes. Make dressing: In a jar, add the EVOO, maple syrup, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix until combined. Serve: Just before serving, pour the dressing over the mixed greens. Massage until softened. Layer the pomegranates, cooked quinoa, sliced apples, and pumpkin seeds in sections. Add the cooked acorn squash. Enjoy!

Curried Butternut Squash Soup by Lulu Godin

4 servings | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 65 minutes | Dairy-free

Photo courtesy of Lulu Godin

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash

8 carrots

1 yellow onion

1 apple

5 cloves of garlic

2 tbsp avocado oil

8 cups bone broth or chicken stock

1 can of organic coconut milk

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425F, line a baking sheet with (unbleached) parchment paper. Peel your butternut squash, cut in half and remove all seeds, then chop into cubes. Chop carrots, apple and onion into pieces similar in size to the squash pieces. Peel your garlic but leave them whole. Add your squash, carrots, apple, onion, and peeled whole cloves of garlic onto your lined baking sheet, toss in 2 tbsp avocado oil, curry powder, turmeric, salt and pepper. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until everything is fully cooked and soft. Add cooked veggies, coconut milk, and broth to a high powered blender (can also use a pot and an immersion blender), blend until smooth. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed. Serve with toasted sourdough bread!

A note of gratitude from Lulu Godin

I am most thankful for my chosen family and their constant support. I don’t have close family in the literal sense of the word and I used to really have a hard time with that but I’ve come to realize that the people who you choose and who choose you back can become your family and your support system and I think that’s a really beautiful and special thing.

Gluten-free, dairy-free banana bread bars by Kayla Cappiello

9 servings | Prep time: 10 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free

Photo courtesy of Kayla Cappiello

Ingredients

2 tbsp any milk or plant-based milk

2 bananas mashed

1/2 cup peanut butter or nut butter

3 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 cups gluten-free flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

chocolate chips or vegan chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a 9×9-inch baking dish with parchment paper. This makes it easy to lift the bars out once they’re baked and helps prevent sticking. In a large mixing bowl, combine all of the ingredients—mashed bananas, peanut butter, maple syrup, milk, gluten-free flour, brown sugar, baking powder, and baking soda. Stir everything together until the mixture is completely smooth and no lumps remain. Take a minute to scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure everything is well incorporated. Pour the batter into your prepared baking dish, spreading it out evenly with a spatula so the bars bake uniformly. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean with just a few moist crumbs. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle chocolate chips over the warm bars. Let them sit for a few minutes so the chocolate chips melt slightly on top. Allow the bars to cool in the pan for at least 15 minutes before slicing and serving. The bars will firm up as they cool, making them easier to cut. Enjoy!

A note of gratitude from Kayla Cappiello

This year we had our first baby, Fletcher! I am SO thankful for him and the happiness he’s brought to our lives! He truly is the cutest and I cannot wait to celebrate his first thanksgiving and gift him a taste of some sweet potatoes!

Fall-Inspired Pasta Salad with Butternut Squash by Jasmin D the RD

6 servings | Prep time: 20 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes | Gluten-free

Photo courtesy of Jasmin Dieb

Ingredients

1 box gluten-free tri-colored pasta

¼ butternut squash, cubed

1 can cannelloni beans, drained & rinsed

1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 cups shredded and finely chopped kale

1/4 cup shredded parmigiano reggiano (omit for dairy-free)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt

2 tsps zaatar

1 tsp dried oregano

Instructions

Cook the pasta: boil a pot of water on the stovetop on high heat. Salt the water. Once the water starts to boil, add in the pasta. Cook al dente and strain. Prep the squash: Preheat the oven to 400. Peel the squash and cube. Add butternut squash to a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle on olive oil and salt to taste. Mix well with your hands. Bake for 15 minutes, flip them, and then allow them to bake for another 5 minutes. They should be toasty and soft. Prep the rest: Ensure the kale is finely chopped. Massage kale in a bowl with less than ½ tsp olive oil and a pinch of salt. Massage until crunch is gone. Set aside. Prep the onion and set aside. Have the parmigiano shredded and beans rinsed. Set aside. Prep the dressing: in a small bowl, mix in olive oil, salt, zaatar, and oregano. Mix well until you achieve an even consistency. Put it all together: add the pasta, kale, beans, red onion, parmigiano, and butternut squash into one large mixing bowl. Pour in the dressing. Mix well and add to a serving dish. Enjoy!

A note of gratitude from Jasmin D the RD

I could not be more grateful for having access to high quality food and water. It’s something I never take for granted.

Crispy Roasted Potatoes with Rosemary Garlic Mayo by Chef Tyler

4 - 6 servings | Prep time: 15 minutes | Total time: 60 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free

Photo courtesy of Tyler

Part 1: Roasted potatoes

Ingredients

1 bag Yukon Gold Potatoes

2 - 4 tablespoons olive oil

1 - 2 teaspoons kosher salt

Instructions

Cut Yukon Gold potatoes into 1-inch chunks. Place them in a pot of salted water and boil until fork-tender. Strain the potatoes, then spread them out on a sheet pan to cool and dry completely. This helps the starch rise to the surface, creating crispier potatoes. Toss the cooled potatoes generously with olive oil and kosher salt. Roast at 450°F (232°C) for about 45 minutes, flipping halfway through for even browning. Taste and season with extra salt if needed. Serve warm with Rosemary Garlic Mayo.

Part 2: Rosemary Garlic Mayo

Ingredients

1 large egg

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon finely minced rosemary

1–2 cloves garlic, grated

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup oil

Instructions

In a tall container or jar, add the egg, Dijon mustard, rosemary, garlic, vinegar, and salt. Pour in the vegetable oil, then blend with an immersion blender until smooth and thick. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Chill until ready to serve.

Shortcut: If you would rather not make mayo from scratch, mix finely minced rosemary and grated garlic into store-bought mayonnaise for a quick and flavorful alternative.

A note of gratitude from Chef Tyler

This year I’m most grateful for my friends and family who have supported me through the journey of becoming a content creator. Through the long shoots, busy brainstorming sessions and the overall chaos. They’ve encouraged me to chase a job that lets me be creative every day and I’m thankful that I had their support.

What’s next?

This small shift in mindset about why we gather has made a big impact on how I show up to events and how I host them.

Just remember, you hold the power to extend an invite, which can make people feel greatly loved and cared for.

What a way to spread love and light!

Stay tuned for dishes I’m bringing to friendsgiving this year that are balanced, beautiful, and of course, delicious.

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

