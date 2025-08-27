If you’re new here, welcome! Grace & Greens is simplifying healthy eating with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, wellness tips, and a supportive community to make healthy eating easier for you. You can learn more about the community and access my weekly meal plans that launch every Saturday.

Rhythm and routine

Now that summer has officially come to a close, I can already feel the crisp fall air and the smell of freshly baked pumpkin muffins wafting through my kitchen. Conditioned by the many years I spent in school, August always seems to invite in structure, rhythms, and routines.

I’ve always loved this time of year, as I find a lot of joy in getting new notebooks, fresh pens, and even coming up with new ideas for lunchbox meals. There is something so refreshing about feeling organized and prepared!

Whether you’re craving structure or still holding on to the final moments of summer, I want to remind you that you can do both. You can bring about the joy, fun, and creativity that often characterizes summer, right into this new season, while building structures and rhythms that will support the best version of you.

Take a moment to reflect

What’s something from summer that you want to bring into this new season? What’s a new rhythm you want to build?

As you head into September, take a few minutes to reflect on what is going to nourish you well, so you can show up as the best version of you.

Most loved recipes

Here’s a recap of top recipes from August, which is a combination of your most loved favorites and mine. Each of these recipes includes a balance of protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and fiber to help you nourish your body.

Reply to this blog with your favorite recipe from August - bonus points for photos!

High-protein and delicious recipes from this past month!

Thai basil chicken bowls - High in protein and fiber, this dish combines the sweet-savory flavors of refreshing coconut aminos, crunchy chili oil, and Thai basil leaves.

Gluten-free banana bread loaf - Ripe bananas on hand? Enjoy this gluten-free version of banana bread, but it's so delicious, you'll never know the difference.

Peanut butter cacao energy balls - Easy to prep and enjoy throughout the week, these Peanut butter cacao energy balls are crunchy, creamy, and full of healthy fats.

Sheet pan garlic citrus chicken & roasted vegetables - A refreshing and vibrant sheet pan dinner, this Garlic citrus chicken & roasted vegetables dish is packed with color and flavor.

A healthier take on little bites blueberry muffins - We're bringing back your childhood favorites, upgrading them to be a bit more nourishing. Now, you can enjoy these fun foods with added benefits.

Dill salmon with patatas bravas - A light & simple dish, this Dill salmon with patatas bravas meal is refreshing and full of healthy fats. You can enjoy knowing you are supporting your heart health!

Chocolate peanut butter protein pancake breakfast bowl - Gluten-free and packed with 40 grams of protein, it's like dessert for breakfast - with added benefits.

All of these recipes were included in this month’s weekly meal plans. Explore the weekly meal plans here.

Recommended reads

Books, books, books! One of the many benefits to ingredient prepping at the beginning of the week is that I have more time to relax with a good read in the evening. Here’s what I’ve been reading lately.

Lots of book clubs happening right now!

The Alice Network by Kate Quinn - After reading one of

’s book club reads last month, I decided to dive into another historical fiction book this month. Though I am not quite finished with it, I have greatly enjoyed immersing myself in the life of spies during World War I. Based on a real-life story, the multiple POVs of the different characters have been quite fascinating. I’ve enjoyed reading this on my

every night before bed as part of my wind-down routine.

Practicing the Way by John Mark Comer - I’m currently reading this book and the practice guide with a book club, and it has been wonderful! With an emphasis on slowing down, re-orienting your life to what matters most, and ways for you to be transformed by Jesus. I’ll have a full review of this book for you next month once our book club has finished it.

None Like Him by Jen Wilkin - Another great read that I am going through each week with a group of girls is None Like Him. Jen does a phenomenal job of weaving in scripture and sharing stories to help you better understand who God is. This is a great book to go through with a group, as our Friday morning coffee shop conversations have helped me to better grasp the characteristics and stories written in the book.

Substack favorites - Before transitioning to reading fiction books in the evening, I’ll dive into the long list of saved Substack articles that I’ve been collecting. I am always inspired by others who are sharing their knowledge and passions with the world, so reading Substack posts have become a regular part of my routine.

If you want to check out more of my favorite Substack articles, check out A collection of my favorite Substack reads.

Favorites for a wellness routine

Let’s talk wellness routines, and specifically, some of my favorite habits that I’ve added in lately. Take them or leave them, but I’ve been loving them.

Favorites for a wellness routine!

Podcast walks - Getting my steps in each day has been a priority, especially since I can so easily work at my desk for hours without noticing. Lately, I’ve enjoyed heading to the local park or walking around my neighborhood with Korra while listening to a podcast. Some of my favorites include

(

),

(

), and Gracie Norton (

).

A little treat - To get in an extra boost of magnesium in the evenings, I love an occasional sweet treat after dinner. Lately, my go-to has been Hu Kitchen’s Raspberry Cashew Butter Chocolate Bar. Did you know that high percentage cacao chocolate bars have antioxidants such as iron, magnesium, and other mood-boosting nutrients?

Ultrahuman ring - Sleep is a top priority, knowing that it is absolutely necessary for everything else in my body to work well. I love checking my sleep score from my ring each morning, to see what went well and where there are areas of improvement (changes in times, temperature, etc.). If you want to dive in more on ways to get a good night’s sleep, check out this article.

Cure electrolytes - Spending time outside on walks and in the garden in addition to strength training, means I need to replenish my body of key nutrients, ensuring I am hydrated. Cure has been one of my latest finds and I am loving the quality ingredients it is made with!

Blackstone grill - A newer addition to our home, this cast-iron grill has been a wonderful way to enjoy meals at home. We’ve cooked burgers, vegetables, and even had a hibachi party just the other weekend. This is a great way to cook a lot of ingredients at one time, and a fun way to enjoy the outdoors.

Kion protein powder - A frequent ingredient used in my recipes, I’m loving this protein powder. Both the chocolate and vanilla are regularly in my rotation. With many protein powders being made with questionable, low-quality ingredients, I have greatly enjoyed learning that Kion goes through testing to confirm it is free of many contaminants common in other powders. Right now, you can use code GRACEANDGREENS to get 10% off and try it for yourself!

Memorable moments

Some other moments and favorites that I wanted to share with you! May it inspire you to slow down and discover more simple joys in your own life.

Some sweet Summer time memories

From rock climbing with friends, spending more time outdoors, hosting dinner parties, and tending to, harvesting, and planning the garden, this month has been super sweet!

To me, this is such a reflection of the life that I am so beyond thankful for. Community, connection, and time spent in the fresh air truly fill me up and encourage me as I go about the rest of my life.

Health is about more than just the food you eat or the exercise you do, but how you show up each day physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

From the blog in August

As a recap, here are the blog and resources that went live in August. If you haven’t had a chance to dive in just yet, I hope you enjoy!

Coming soon

Alrighty, that’s all for this month’s recap!

Next up, Grace’s Grocery Guide coming this Saturday where paid community members unlock access to:

5 healthy and easy dinners (with enough for lunch the next day)

2 high-protein breakfast options

A printable grocery list

A full meal prep guide to save you time

Extra resources and discounts on some of my favorites!

If you haven’t already, now’s your chance to join the community and experience a stress-free approach to healthy eating.

All the best,

Grace

