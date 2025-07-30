If you’re new here, welcome! Grace & Greens is simplifying healthy eating with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, wellness tips, and a supportive community to make healthy eating easier for you. You can learn more about the community and access my weekly meal plans that launch every Saturday.

A simple summer

With last year’s wedding festivities and spending about a month in Europe for work and a honeymoon, my focus for this summer is simplicity. I loved every minute of all the traveling and spending time with friends & family, but at the start of this season I was craving a slow, long summer.

More time outside, more meals at home, more blocks of time to read, more walks around the neighborhood, more time with community, and more time putzing around at home.

As life continues to pick up pace, I’ve found it vital to continue to carve out space to slow down and embrace life, just as it is.

From swimming in a refreshing waterfall nestled in the mountains of North Carolina and preparing homemade strawberry cakes for birthdays to harvesting an abundance of ripe tomatoes, zucchini, and cucumbers in the garden and spending each Friday morning outside for book club with friends - these are the nourishing moments I love.

They are simple, yet so enjoyable. They fill up my cup, supporting me to be able to put in the hard work that goes into running a business and managing everyday life.

If I’m honest, slowing down is not the easiest thing for me. My mind runs a thousand miles a minute and I greatly enjoy the hustle and bustle.

Until I hit a wall when there’s no more gas in the tank.

And while I’m not perfect at balance, I strive for it every day, knowing it is what’s most sustainable.

This desire to slow down and have a simple summer was the mindset I needed to reset and replenish, preventing burnout.

Whether this summer has been non-stop or slow & simple for you, balance is a beautiful thing. Ultimately, you can’t have one without the other. There is a season for all things and I encourage you to seek that balance no matter the season you are in.

Take a moment to reflect

What fills you up? Is it connecting with friends? Is it slowing down and heading to the farmers market on a Saturday morning? Is it stepping away from the computer to enjoy time around the table with a good meal? Is it going for a run outdoors, to take in some fresh air?

As you head into August, take a few minutes to reflect on what is going to nourish and replenish you, so you can show up as the best version of you.

Most loved recipes

Here’s a recap of top recipes from July, which is a combination of your most loved favorites and mine. Each of these recipes include a balance of protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and fiber to help you nourish your body.

Look at all the color on those plates!

Sheet pan chimichurri kebabs - Enjoy these Mediterranean-style, oven-baked beef kebabs with fresh red bell peppers and roasted onion, topped with a vibrant green chimichurri. An easy weeknight dinner with leftovers for lunch the next day, this gluten-free and dairy-free recipe was a fan favorite!

Moroccan chicken thighs with sweet yellow rice - Explore a new flavor profile with this delightful Moroccan chicken. Utilizing seasonal ingredients like fresh zucchini and yellow onion, this healthy and easy dish is perfect for summer.

Gluten-free biscuits - For a simple base to pair with eggs, turkey sausage, or chia jam, these almond flour breakfast biscuits are a great option. I also made a lox version with avocado mayo and it was incredible!

A variety of chia puddings - From chocolate strawberry and blueberry coconut to chocolate peanut butter and sweet vanilla, there are so many yummy flavor profiles to try! I think sweet vanilla is my all time favorite!

Turkey meatball bowls with fresh pesto - A veggie-packed dish with high-protein turkey meatballs, fresh roasted broccoli, zucchini, and squash, topped with fresh pesto and sliced juicy tomatoes. I’ve started getting creative with how to use veggies from the garden, and the dishes never disappoint.

Mini dark chocolate sea salt nut butter cups - A creamy, rich sweet treat made with quality ingredients, these Mini dark chocolate sea salt nut butter cups are one of my favorite freezer-friendly desserts. My husband asks for them practically every week!

Recommended reads

Books, books, books! One of the many benefits to ingredient prepping at the beginning of the week is that I have more time to relax with a good read in the evening. Here’s what I’ve been reading lately.

One of my favorite days on vacation, reading outside all afternoon.

One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune - If you need a summer read, I highly recommend this one! A sweet romantic comedy set in a small lake town, this story reminded me of the simple joys that make up summer. Activities like swimming, cooking meals with loves ones, spending time outdoors, arts and crafts, and celebrating with friends for every occasion. While I usually read on my Kindle, I ordered a hard-copy of this one because I just couldn’t wait to dive into another one of Carley Fortune’s works.

Show Your Work by Austin Kleon - Whether you are in a super creative field or more of a structured role, I believe that everyone uses their creativity to make connections, build ideas, and do their best work. Austin’s book reminded me of how valuable it can be to share your inspirations and the connections you build off of when creating your own work to help others learn and grow. It’s a short read, but worth it!

The House of Eves by Sadeqa Johnson - If you’re a fan of historical fiction, this book is for you. Set in the 1950’s, this book follows the story of two women who navigate life in unexpected circumstances. Emotionally, there are a good bit of ups and downs, but I’ve enjoyed reading this before bed.

Substack favorites - Before transitioning to reading fiction books in the evening, I’ll dive into the long list of saved Substack articles that I’ve been collecting. I am always inspired by others who are sharing their knowledge and passions with the world, so reading Substack posts have become a regular in my routine.

If you want to check out more of my favorite Substack articles, check out A collection of my favorite Substack reads.

Favorites for a wellness routine

Let’s talk wellness routines, and specifically, some of my favorite habits that I’ve added in lately. Take them or leave them, but I’ve been loving them.

The marigolds are blooming in the garden, I’m experiencing the refreshing power of nutritious drinks in the summer time, and a glimpse at the shoes I love to wear every workout.

Morning electrolytes - Lemon water in the morning with a dash of Redmond’s Real Salt has been a great way to restore my body after a night of sleep. It’s helped reset my system and hydrate me to start the day on the right foot. (Thanks Hannah Heidel M.S. reminder of all the benefits of lemon water!)

Magnesium in the evenings - I went on a short break from taking this supplement, but ultimately have been drawn back to it after realizing how beneficial it is for my sleep patterns. While I loved healthy hot cocoa in the winter, I’ve been enjoying Moon Juice’s Magnesi - Om(R), the refreshing berry flavor.

Wearing socks around the house - Being an anti-shoes household is important to me because of all the germs and dirt that can be tracked into the house. This meant it wasn’t uncommon for me to walk around the house all day barefooted, especially in the summer time. After reading more about the connection between hormone health and a balanced body temperature, I’ve started wearing socks all the time (but not to bed…yet). I have to say, it works! Wearing my usual uniform of jean shorts, a plain white t-shirt, and these socks, my hormones have been in balance and my body temperature has been feeling regulated.

Using a massage gun post-workout - I’m taking a strength & conditioning class 3x a week to build muscle and support my body, which comes with the inevitable soreness after a day of heavy lifting. While I love the feeling of accomplishment that comes post-strength day, I want to be able to recover quickly. I love to lay on my yoga mat, stretching out and using this massage gun to help my tense muscles. It’s been a big help in recovery!

Listening to Cozy Summer Instrumentals on repeat - During the workday, I find it difficult to listen to a podcast or music with lyrics because it can be distracting from my regular work. In an effort to continue to romanticize my life and enjoy the moment, I’ve been loving this playlist in the background. Simple, yet beautiful.

Kion protein powder - A frequent ingredient used in my recipes, I’m loving this protein powder. Both the chocolate and vanilla are regularly in my rotation. With many protein powders being made with questionable, low-quality ingredients, I have greatly enjoyed learning that Kion goes through testing to confirm it is free of many contaminants common in other powders. Right now, you can use code GRACEANDGREENS to get 10% off and try it for yourself!

Other honorable mentions

Some other moments and favorites that I wanted to share with you! May it inspire you to slow down and discover more simple joys in your own life.

This is such a sweet season and I’m truly thankful for every moment of it.

Dresses from World Market - Okay, if you’re a fan of World Market, you have to try their dresses. Especially if you are searching for something simple to slip on after showering and retiring inside post-time outdoors. The fabric is light and airy, the prices are affordable, and the prints are neutral.

Sam Edelman sandals - To match these simple dresses, a slide-on sandal is a must. Looking at the weather, I don’t think it will be getting cold anytime soon. This has been one of my favorite summer shoes that are lightweight and durable. Thankfully my sister ordered an extra pair of these a few years back and gave them to me, so now I’m set!

Weck Jars - My absolute favorite vessel for chia puddings, smoothies, lemon water, granola, and basically anything I need a container for. I love how many different options Weck has, and how well they seal. Some of my favorites are the 742 Jars and the 743 Jars.

Lined journals - I love to write things down! Each day, I write down my to-do list, my prayers, gratitude, dreams, ideas, and thoughts. I find it so helpful to slow down and get things on a page versus only relying on my electronics to organize. I’ve gone through a bunch of these journals, and frequently order a big pack to always have some on hand.

Growing a home garden - Whether you decide to plant a few herbs or go all out with flowers and produce, this has been such a fun hobby to explore. I have greatly enjoyed going out at the end of the day and picking fresh vegetables to add to our dinners. If you have a garden, I would love to know what you’re planting this fall!

From the blog in July

As a recap, here are the blog and resources that went live in July. If you haven’t had a chance to dive in just yet, I hope you enjoy!

Coming soon

Alrighty, that’s all for this month’s recap!

All the best,

Grace

