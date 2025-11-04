The recipe box
Every Grace & Greens recipe from the meal plans in an easy to search format so you can remake your favorites!
How to use the recipe box: Use (command + F) to pull up the search on Substack in the web browser and type in the recipe with a few keywords.
Access to the meal plans is exclusively for the paid community. If you haven’t yet, consider joining Grace & Greens today!
An antioxidant-boosting meal plan for the week | Grace’s grocery guide v.48
Banana protein muffins
Blueberry blast smoothie
Citrus rosemary salmon & root veggies
Purple power steak street tacos
Japanese sweet potato nourish bowls
Green goddess pesto bowls
Your healthy menu for the week | Grace’s grocery guide v.47
Cinnamon apple pancakes
Extra greens smoothie
Autumn harvest sheet pan
Salmon & arugula mashed potato plate
Herby chimichurri chicken bowl
Beef & bok choy stir fry
Your healthy menu for the week | Grace’s grocery guide v.46
Apple cinnamon baked oatmeal casserole
Pumpkin spice smoothie
Date balsamic salmon and greens
Beef and cabbage stir fry
Sheet pan chimichurri kebabs
Sweet & sour cashew smash tacos
Cozy fall meal prep | Grace’s grocery guide v.45
Vanilla mixed berry overnight oats
Salted caramel protein balls
Autumn harvest salad
Will’s green pepper chili
Savory turkey meatball nourish bowls
Thai basil chicken bowls
Grace’s grocery guide v. 44 | A healthy menu + grocery list
Kale & chicken sausage egg bites
Pumpkin spice smoothie
Chicken carnitas rice bowls
Seared Italian turkey meatballs with roasted potatoes
Sheet pan kale basil pesto salmon
Grilled lettuce-wrapped burgers & shoestring fries
Grace’s grocery guide v.43 - a healthy & easy meal plan
Dark chocolate chip pumpkin spice muffins
Almond butter cacao smoothie
Moroccan chicken & roasted potatoes with romesco
Spicy chicken stuffed sweet potatoes
Deconstructed arugula chicken salad
Pan-seared chicken & zucchini with herby green sauce
Roasted sweet potato taco salad
Easy & healthy week of meals + grocery list | Grace’s Grocery Guide v.42
Apple & maple chicken sausage breakfast skillet
Brownie bite protein balls
Red Thai coconut curry
Sage & sweet potato turkey meatball bowl
Dairy-free beef & spinach vodka pasta
Sheet pan chimichurri kebabs
Sweet and sour chicken smash tacos
Healthy weekly meal plan + organized grocery list | Grace’s Grocery Guide v.41
Breakfast hash brown power bowl
Chocolate raspberry overnight oats
Grilled chicken & arugula pesto pasta
Thai basil beef bowls
Spicy peanut ground turkey rice bowls
Dill salmon with patatas bravas
Sweet Italian chicken sausage sheet pan dinner
Healthy weekly meal plan + organized grocery list | Grace’s Grocery Guide v.40
Blueberry vanilla protein smoothie
Raspberry almond butter pancake bowl
Grilled steak & roasted vegetables with garlic aioli
Rotisserie chicken with mashed sweet potato & zucchini rounds
Balanced avocado beef bowl
Rotisserie chicken & roasted vegetables with garlic aioli
Sweet potato nacho fries with turkey meatballs
Healthy weekly meal plan + organized grocery list | Grace’s Grocery Guide v.39
Carrot cake protein balls
Egg & turkey breakfast casserole
Blackened chicken with pesto broccoli & sweet potato
Cilantro-lime rice bowl
Turkey stuffed sweet potatoes
Roasted tomato salmon quinoa bowls
Pan-seared chicken & zucchini with herby green sauce
Healthy & easy weekly meal plan + grocery list | Grace’s Grocery Guide v.38
Breakfast potato bowls
Sweet vanilla chia pudding
Sheet pan lemon pepper chicken & asparagus rice bowls
Sweet & spicy turkey stir fry
Sheet pan garlic citrus chicken & potatoes
Sheet pan roasted pepper chicken tacos
Firecracker beef bowls
Grace’s grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.37
Vanilla blueberry pancake bowl
Creamy chocolate protein smoothie
Thai basil chicken bowls
Sheet pan lemon pepper fajitas
Grilled beef & mushroom tacos
Lebanese turkey burgers with crispy potatoes
One pan Peruvian chicken with yellow rice
A healthy & easy meal plan v.36 - Grace’s grocery guide
Peanut butter cacao energy balls
Gluten-free banana bread loaf
Sheet pan bulgogi turkey meatballs with brown rice
Sheet pan garlic citrus chicken & roasted vegetables
BBQ chicken lettuce wraps with crispy fries
Savory sun-dried tomato & salmon power bowl
Grilled garlic steak with roasted veggies
Grace’s grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.35
Mixed berry oat crumble
Chocolate peanut butter protein pancake bowl
Dill salmon with patatas bravas
Savory turkey meatball nourish bowls
Fresh greens taco salad
Creamy tomato pink pasta with ground beef
Chicken tikka masala with basmati rice
Grace’s grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.34
Red pepper chicken sausage egg bites
Gluten-free blueberry scones
Honey harissa chicken bowls
Mediterranean turkey meatball bowls with fresh pesto
Lettuce-wrapped burgers with sweet potato fries
Heirloom BLTs with an arugula salad
Summer roll bowls with peanut sauce
Grace’s grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.33
Chocolate strawberry chia pudding
Ranchero breakfast casserole
Sweet & sour chicken smash tacos
One-pan coconut-lime chicken thighs
Tomato-basil pesto pasta
Garlic-lemon chicken Greek bowls
Beef & cabbage stir-fry
Grace’s grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.32
Gluten-free breakfast biscuits with chia jam
Blueberry coconut protein chia pudding
Sheet pan chimichurri kebabs
Moroccan chicken thighs with yellow rice
Pistachio-crusted cod with roasted crispy potatoes
Colorful ground beef nourish bowls
Chicken & roasted pepper bowls with zesty chimichurri
Grace’s grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.31
Peanut butter & blueberry compote gluten-free pancake stacks
Sweet vanilla protein chia pudding
Savory sun-dried tomato & salmon powder bowl
Sesame-ginger chicken quinoa crunch wraps
Summer veggie chicken & artichoke salad with green goddess dressing
Sautéed chicken & carrot salad with artichoke hearts
Creamy tomato pink pasta with ground beef (vodka pasta inspired)
Grace’s grocery guide - a healthy & easy meal plan v.30
Blueberry vanilla protein smoothie
Raspberry almond butter pancake bowl
Grilled steak & roasted vegetables with garlic aioli
Rotisserie chicken with mashed sweet potato & zucchini rounds
Balanced avocado beef bowl
Rotisserie chicken & roasted vegetables with garlic aioli
Sweet potato nacho fries with turkey meatballs
Weekly healthy & easy meal plan - Grace’s grocery guide v.29
Raspberry quinoa breakfast bowl
Bulgogi beef & bok choy bowls
Air fryer veggie egg frittata
Sun gold tomato & basil pesto pasta with turkey meatballs
Edamame peanut salad with roasted chicken
Fresh greens taco salad
Pesto turkey quinoa bowl with Brussels
Grace’s grocery guide v.28: A healthy & easy meal plan
Savory egg & beef breakfast sandwiches
Creamy spiced red Thai coconut curry with chicken & veggies
Peanut butter cookie dough protein smoothie
Creamy Caesar salad with grilled steak
Herby green sauce zucchini & rice plate with pan-seared chicken
Herby green zucchini noodle bowl with roasted pumpkin seeds
Pesto turkey lettuce wraps
Grace’s grocery guide v.27: A healthy & easy meal plan
Bake-ahead spinach & egg omelette
Chocolate peanut butter protein balls (no-bake)
Shrimp & broccoli bowl with spicy sauce
Stuffed sweet potato taco boats with guacamole
Red pepper chicken & roasted veggies
Japanese sweet carrot rice bowl
Turkey taco bowl with green goddess drizzle
Grace’s grocery guide v.26: A healthy & easy meal plan
Carrot cake energy bites (no-bake)
Ranchero breakfast casserole
Herbed chicken skewers plate with chickpea salad & roasted potatoes
Stuffed colorful bell peppers
Tomato chicken & bean stir fry
Beef & pesto cauliflower gnocchi
Savory chicken sausage breakfast bowl
Triple berry breakfast bowl
Tomato turkey pesto bowl
Fresh greens taco salad
Savory, shawarma flavored chicken tenders & fries
Pesto roasted chicken & veggies
Veggie lettuce wraps with peanut sauce
Salted caramel protein balls
Carrot cake baked oatmeal breakfast bites
Creamy tomato pink pasta
Grilled garlic steak with roasted veggies
Garlic turkey meatball bowl with herby cashew sauce
High-protein beef taco bowls
Chicken & roasted pepper bowl with zesty chimichurri sauce
Gluten-free mini beef sliders with simple kale salad
Breakfast pizza egg bites
Blueberry coconut protein chia pudding
Garlic sweet potato nourish bowl
Green pesto chicken wraps
Colorful ground beef nourish bowls
Honey-lemon chicken thighs with grilled zucchini
Creamy Caesar salad with grilled steak
Strawberry oat crumble
Sweet vanilla protein chia pudding
Sweet Italian chicken sausage sheet pan
Garlic-lemon chicken mezze bowls
Pesto salmon with crispy potatoes
Chicken tikka masala
Stir fry lettuce wraps
Good gut green salad bowls
Cacao collagen energy bites
Berry-licious smoothie bowl
Sheet pan peanut chicken & veggies
Baked fish & veggies
Teriyaki chicken rice bowl
Sun-dried tomato chicken & coconut rice
Veggie-packed cabbage stir fry
BBQ chicken lettuce wraps & fries
Lemon chia protein balls
Air fry veggie egg frittata
Crock-pot chicken noodle soup
Garlic steak & cilantro-lime rice bowls
Spinach-basil pesto pasta with roasted veggies
Crispy chicken tender salad
Smoked salmon & avocado sushi bowl
Spicy beef & cauliflower lettuce wraps
Creamy carrot cake smoothie
Red berry coconut chia pudding
Simple shrimp salad with sunshine dressing
Cilantro-lime rice taco bowls
Thai peanut noodle bowl
Romesco roasted chicken and veggies
Tomato turkey meatballs with cauliflower gnocchi
Veggie-packed cabbage stir fry
Creamy cacao & almond butter smoothie
Breakfast casserole
Spicy sheet pan salmon & broccolini
Greek lemon chicken plate
Sweet potato taco boats
Pesto turkey quinoa Brussels bowl
Beef bulgogi meatball bowl
Simple pesto chicken and rice
Fruit & fluff bowl
Breakfast nourish plate
Japanese veggie bowls
Open-faced pesto wraps
Quinoa nourish bowls
Summer pesto pasta
Beef & bel pepper tacos
Teriyaki chicken rice bowl
Egg scramble
Salmon & greens bowl
Beef & brown rice stir fry
Mediterranean turkey meatball bowl
Spaghetti squash pasta
Nourish bowl with chili rice
Loaded turkey tacos
Chocolate peanut butter blast smoothie
Raspberry protein pancake bowl
Greek salad with lamb meatballs
Loaded guacamole taco salad
Grilled chimichurri chicken thighs
Quinoa protein power bowl
Herby sun-dried tomato chicken and veggies
Cabbage crunch bowl
Sweet green smoothie
Breakfast casserole
Kale pesto with chicken & rice
Sheet pan salmon & broccolini
Roasted chicken & veggies with romesco
Taco stuffed bell peppers
Creamy peanut shrimp lettuce wraps
Cali steak stir fry
Savory chicken sausage bowl
Creamy cacao & almond butter smoothie
Easy cabbage stir fry
Simple garlic steak bites
Chicken & chickpea coconut curry
Loaded sweet potato boats
Greek turkey meatball bowls
BBQ chicken lettuce wraps
Grace’s Grocery Guide (v.12): A high-protein meal plan, grocery list, and ingredient prep guide
Chocolate protein smoothie
Caesar salmon bowl
Chimichurri chicken thighs
Venison cilantro tacos
Sun-dried tomato chicken & creamy coconut rice
Bell peppers & beef bowl
Pesto turkey bowl
Crunchy chili breakfast tacos
Baked potato with turkey & mixed greens
Greek chicken tacos
Chimichurri chicken & veggies
Sweet potato nourish bowl
Creamy peanut shrimp lettuce wraps
Burger bowls & homemade crispy fries
Ground turkey breakfast bowl
Peanut butter seal salt protein balls
Kale pesto with chicken & rice
Venison teriyaki bowls
Taco stuffed bell peppers
Asian salad with teriyaki chicken
Crockpot red chicken chili
Salmon & broccolini
Sweet green smoothie
Breakfast hash bowl
Rotisserie chicken noodle soup
Baked fish & veggies
Cabbage roll in a bowl
Orange cashew chicken
Spaghetti squash bolognese
Beef & veggie bowl
Vanilla protein pancake bowl
Grilled chicken & brussels
Crispy chicken & tofu bowl
Simple lemon salmon with green beans & rice
Breakfast tacos with guacamole
Cali steak stir fry
Cauliflower gnocchi with turkey meatballs
Mint cacao smoothie
Breakfast casserole
Burger bowls with homemade fries
Protein-packed shrimp & broccoli bowl
Veggie turkey tacos
Eat your greens bowl
Glowing gut bowl
Roasted chicken & veggies with romesco sauce
Sweet vanilla smoothie
Turkey & avo tacos
Blueberry overnight oats
Rotisserie chicken noodle soup
Sheet pan salmon & broccolini
Cabbage crunch bowl
Lemon pepper chicken with asparagus
Breakfast for dinner
Blueberry smoothie
Taco bowls
Crunchy shrimp bowls
Garlic veggie pasta with chicken meatballs
Asian chicken & veggie stir fry
Steak with Caesar salad
Greek salad bowls
Fried egg & pesto toast
Easy green smoothie
Turkey veggie bowls with chimichurri
Tomato basil soup
Chicken peanut pad Thai
Sheet pan chicken & veggies
Turkey veggie bowls with special sauce
Spaghetti squash bolognese
Egg & pesto sandwich
Rotisserie chicken wraps with Mediterranean salad
Salmon sushi burritos
Chimichurri steak & broccoli
Ground turkey burger bowls with special sauce
Chicken pesto bowls
Quinoa bowls with special sauce
Strawberry smoothie
Christmas time green smoothie
Brownie bit energy balls
Lettuce wrapped burgers with homemade fries & special sauce
Shrimp tacos with sliced bell peppers
Quinoa venison bowls
Herb-roasted chicken bowls
Chimichurri chicken meatball pasta
Tuscan Ribollita soup with crispy potato rounds
Asian ground beef bowl
Harvest roasted veggies with chicken sausage
Roasted salmon bowls with crispy potatoes & veggies
Taco stuffed peppers with guacamole
Harvest roasted veggies with chicken sausage
Simple Mills crunchy chicken with sweet potato rounds
