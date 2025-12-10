As the weather gets colder and the amount of time we spend outside decreases, it seems that colds and the flu get passed around a whole lot more. But, not for you!

Beat the common cold and support your immune system with these healthy Lemon ginger turmeric immunity shots.

I used to pay a couple of dollars for just one of these shots at the store. Once I realized how easy they were to make at home, I’ve never gone back. Now, you can save money, support your body, and enjoy a natural way to boost your immunity!

Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients, these health shots are a great way to show some extra love and support for your body. Plus, the secret weapon in this recipe is raw, organic, unfiltered honey.

What are the benefits of raw, organic, unfiltered honey?

Once I learned that a lot of honey is contaminated with pesticides, I became much more mindful of where I was sourcing my ingredients from to ensure I was supporting my body well when cooking at home.

I absolutely love to cook and bake with Lineage Provisions’ 100% raw, organic, unfiltered honey. It’s packed with natural enzymes, antioxidants, and nutrients to support gut health, immunity, and inflammation balance. Adding this offers a natural sweetness to a recipe, while boosting its health benefits — it’s a win, win.

Learn more about raw honey here and use code ‘GRACEANDGREENS’ for 10% off your purchase, so you can give it a try for yourself.

The health benefits of Lemon ginger turmeric wellness shots

Not only does honey play a powerful role in this wellness shot, but the combination of ginger, turmeric, and black pepper work together to provide your body with even more anti-inflammatory properties.

This ingredient trio can also support digestion, gut health, immune function, and overall health. Remember, it’s all connected and working together.

By pairing turmeric with black pepper, you increase your body’s ability to absorb the nutrients by up to 2,000%. Making these homemade wellness shots are such an easy and effective way to support your body, especially in the winter months!

Read more about anti-inflammatory ingredients here and how to use food to fight inflammation. Plus, enjoy a full meal plan with anti-inflammatory foods!

Lemon ginger turmeric immunity shots

Servings: 6 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan