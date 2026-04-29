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Brittany Viklund's avatar
Brittany Viklund
8h

Japan would be a dream, so thrilled for you! I would eat my weight in tofu 😂👏👏👏

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1 reply by Grace Barker
Sue Brim's avatar
Sue Brim
10h

So happy you enjoyed your trip and the culture. Loved your article and how interested you were in sharing the life style of Japan. After reading it is easy to understand how healthy and happy these folks are living life. Sounds like a trip of a lifetime. 🥰

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1 reply by Grace Barker
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