Overnight oats - prepped and ready to go

For a protein-packed breakfast option that you can prep ahead of time, these Vanilla blueberry overnight oats are an easy and delicious option. While a slow morning without anywhere to be sounds like a dream, most days have a full to-do list and a packed schedule. With a desire to have a balanced breakfast that fuels me and keeps me full until lunch time, I created this overnight oats recipe. It’s more substantial than a granola bar, packed with protein, fiber, and lots of healthy fats. If you get tired of the same breakfast every morning, here’s the great news: you can mix and match the toppings and have a new variation every day.

Servings: 4 | Cook Time: 5 minutes Set time: 4 hours| Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Measuring spoons & cups

Microwave-safe bowls

Individual containers - I love these Weck jars!

Ingredients

For the base:

1 1/3 cup rolled oats

1 1/3 cups water

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 scoops vanilla protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

For the toppings:

1 1/3 cup frozen blueberries

4 heaping tablespoon almond butter

4 teaspoon sunflower seeds

1 tablespoon water

Instructions

Prepare oats: In a microwave-safe bowl, add 1 1/3 cups of rolled oats, 1 1/3 cups of water, and 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt. Heat for about 2 minutes. (Optionally prepare on the stove instead) Prep jars: To each of the 4 containers, add 1 scoop vanilla protein powder. Then add 1/3 cup cooked oats to each jar. Mix each one until protein powder is combined into oats. Add toppings: Add 1/3 cup frozen blueberries to each jar. Add 1 heaping tablespoon of almond butter to each jar. Add 1 teaspoon sunflower seeds to each jar. (You can also do this just before enjoying if preferred) Refrigerate and serve: Seal the jars and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. In the morning, remove a jar from refrigerator, add 1 tablespoon of water and mix together, then enjoy!

Pro Tip: The protein powder adds great flavor and boosts the protein of this dish. The consistency may vary depending on the protein powders you use, but I love KION’s vanilla protein powder which gives it a great pudding-like consistency.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary restrictions: No changes needed.

