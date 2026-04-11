Most nights, I go to sleep dreaming about breakfast — It’s honestly my favorite meal of the day.

Packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, these high-protein overnights oats are a balanced breakfast — an ideal way to start the day. I love that it tastes like dessert, while being full of healthy nutrients.

The best part is that it’s so easy to prep ahead of time, yet it saves me so much time in the morning! I hope you enjoy this balanced and delicious breakfast.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein