I used to believe the lie that eating healthy meant you couldn’t eat foods you actually enjoy.

Fortunately, this is far from the truth, and my definition of health has greatly changed over the years. Now I know that balance and moderation are far more sustainable for your overall health than any strict diet could ever be.

After a full week of work and life, I think we all could enjoy a little sweet treat! I’ve been making these dark chocolate peanut butter bars for years after I discovered the idea of adding hemp hearts to dessert from Earthy Andy.

They taste like a decadent dessert but with the added benefits of nourishing ingredients.

Benefits behind the bars

Unsweetened peanut butter — When shopping for peanut butter, I always grab the ones that say organic peanuts or organic peanuts, salt on the ingredient label. Many brands add unnecessary palm oil, which can disrupt endocrine health and increase inflammation. My go-to brands are One Trick Pony, Spread The Love, Costco’s brand, and Whole Foods unsweetened brand

Hemp seeds — High in protein and full of essential amino acids that your body needs to function- I love adding a spoonful to salads, soups, smoothies, and, of course, sweet treats. This is my go-to brand.

72% dark chocolate — With less sugar and more antioxidants, I love to use this rich chocolate for all of my sweet treats. It’s satisfying with an extra boost to fight inflammation. Look for dark chocolate without added milk.

Grade A pure maple syrup — A natural sweetener that is better for balancing blood sugar- I love to bake with this for an extra boost of minerals. You can swap this for honey in the recipe for a non-vegan option, but since this was for a party, I made it for a variety of dietary preferences.

Rice cakes — While traditional Rice Krispies have loads of sugar and unnecessary ingredients, rice cakes have 2 ingredients: puffed rice and salt. This is one of my favorite brands.

I hope you enjoy it as much as my friends and I do!

Servings: 16 bars | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 40 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan

Ingredients

1½ cup salted unsweetened peanut butter

⅓ cup pure maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅓ cup hemp seeds/hearts

1 bag salted rice cakes, broken up

1 teaspoon sea salt flakes

1 bag 72% dark chocolate chips (dairy-free/gluten-free)

Instructions

Mix the base: In a large mixing bowl, combine 1½ cups peanut butter, ⅓ cup maple syrup, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. Stir in ⅓ cup hemp seeds, then fold in the broken-up rice cakes. Add the rice cakes in and stir until the mixture sticks together. (You may not need the whole bag, depending on the consistency that your wet mixture creates) Press the mixture firmly into a parchment-lined baking dish. Melt and top: Heat the dark chocolate in 30-second intervals in a microwave-safe bowl, stirring between each round until smooth. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the peanut mixture and spread evenly. Top with a generous pinch of sea salt flakes. Chill and slice: Freeze for at least 30 minutes. Slice into bars and let thaw slightly before serving. These are best enjoyed cold.

Pro tips

Can I swap the peanut butter? Yes, you can use any nut butter that you would like, including cashew or almond butter.

How long do these last? Store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 weeks or in the fridge for 5 days.

What if I don’t have hemp seeds? Swap in the same amount of flax seeds or sunflower seeds for similar nutritional benefits.

What if I don’t like dark chocolate? I’ve only had them with dark chocolate, but a white or milk chocolate would work here if you don’t have dietary restrictions.

How do I eat them? For the experience of a chocolate peanut butter bar, enjoy it cold. You can also enjoy any crumbles at the bottom of the bag on top of a smoothie or yogurt bowl, similar to granola.

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Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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