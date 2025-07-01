This vibrant vegetable grazing board is packed with fresh, colorful produce and served with creamy garlic hummus. It’s a great healthy appetizer or large side for lunch at the pool. It’s easy to assemble, totally customizable, and ideal for entertaining. Naturally vegan, gluten-free, and full of fiber and crunch, give this easy-to-make dish a try.

Servings: 8 - 10 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian

Ingredients

2 red bell peppers, washed, cored and sliced

2 yellow bell peppers, washed, cored and sliced

2 orange bell peppers, washed, cored and sliced

2 English cucumbers, washed, peeled, and cut into sticks

1 bag baby carrots

1 large pack GF seed crackers (I prefer Mary’s Gone or the Trader Joe’s version)

1 large container garlic hummus

1 tablespoon olive oil — My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Fresh black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Arrange the platter: Add all of the sliced veggies to the platter, pair with the hummus. Store in the fridge until ready to serve. Serve: Add the crackers. Top the hummus with olive oil and seasonings, and enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, prep the veggies ahead of time. Plate the crackers and olive oil on the hummus just before serving!

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? No changes needed.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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