Vibrant & colorful vegetable grazing board with garlic hummus
Start the party off with a colorful and delicious appetizer - the garlic hummus grazing board. With an array of vegetables to choose from, this is a crowd-pleasing dish with an extra boost of protein.
This vibrant vegetable grazing board is packed with fresh, colorful produce and served with creamy garlic hummus. It’s a great healthy appetizer or large side for lunch at the pool. It’s easy to assemble, totally customizable, and ideal for entertaining. Naturally vegan, gluten-free, and full of fiber and crunch, give this easy-to-make dish a try.
For more nourishing & delicious recipes, weekly meal plans, and practical healthy habit tips to help you feel more energized, join the Grace & Greens community today!
Servings: 8 - 10 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian
Appliances & Utensils
Ingredients
2 red bell peppers, washed, cored and sliced
2 yellow bell peppers, washed, cored and sliced
2 orange bell peppers, washed, cored and sliced
2 English cucumbers, washed, peeled, and cut into sticks
1 bag baby carrots
1 large pack GF seed crackers (I prefer Mary’s Gone or the Trader Joe’s version)
1 large container garlic hummus
1 tablespoon olive oil — My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Fresh black pepper, to taste
Instructions
Arrange the platter: Add all of the sliced veggies to the platter, pair with the hummus. Store in the fridge until ready to serve.
Serve: Add the crackers. Top the hummus with olive oil and seasonings, and enjoy!
Pro tips
Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, prep the veggies ahead of time. Plate the crackers and olive oil on the hummus just before serving!
What if I am vegetarian or vegan? No changes needed.
I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.
Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,
Grace Barker
P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!
🥬 Learn more about 1:1 coaching
🥬 More nourishing & delicious recipes