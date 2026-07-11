Wow, it’s been one of those weeks where the days feel so full, my to-do list feels never-ending, and I’ve been sleeping so hard at the end of each day. But I truly cannot complain; everything on my list is a good thing!

If you’re curious — My husband Will is turning 30 this weekend, and we are hosting a big backyard celebration. I’m building out some fun new additions for all of you amazing paid community members, including a monthly kitchen chat to get all of your questions answered. I’ve also been working with Starwalker Organic Farms to create a special box that includes all of my favorite high-quality proteins, delivered right to your doorstep. Right now, you can get an extra 10% off using code GRACEANDGREENS.

July has already kicked off strong, and if I had to bet, I’m sure you’re feeling the same way. That’s exactly why I turned this week’s menu into an ingredient-prep-optional week.

Don’t worry, we won’t be eating chicken, rice, and broccoli every day — variety is important for your health too! Instead, you have the option to prep a few things ahead of time at the start of the week, so all you have to do is put the finishing touches and enjoy!

As always, every meal was created to balance: keeping it simple, making it nourishing, and cooking it to be absolutely delicious!

Especially when I’m busy, enjoying meals that support balanced blood sugar while being satisfying is top priority for me. This is what helps keep me feeling well so I can do all that needs to be done.

Enjoy this week’s meals and the health & wellness finds I’ve been loving lately, so you can eat well, feel well, and show up well too!

Things I’ve been loving lately

What I prepped this week

I set aside about 90 minutes at the beginning of the week and prepped some of the ingredients for this week’s meals to save time.

Preheat and prep - Wash and chop all the produce and rice: zucchini, onions, sweet potato, bell peppers, and mango. Season and bake - Season the steak in a bowl, then bake the kebab sheet veggies and the jerk chicken sheet pan. On the stove - Cook the rice, turkey & zucchini, and steak on the stove. Cool & store - Add everything to containers (I love these glass ones to prevent microplastics seeping in) and let cool for about 20 minutes before sealing and placing in the fridge.

This week’s nourishing recipes

Download the printable recipes and grocery list at the bottom of this newsletter for an easy cooking experience.

Extra greens breakfast tacos

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 25 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & utensils

Knife & cutting board, large skillet, measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the skillet:

1 lb lean ground turkey

1 teaspoon dried sage

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 zucchini, finely diced

For serving:

4 eggs, cooked over medium heat

1 pack gluten-free tortillas — This week, I used Siete’s sourdough tortillas

Broccoli microgreens

Sriracha mayo — I prefer this seed-oil free version by Primal Kitchen

Instructions

Cook the turkey: Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 lb ground turkey and cook, breaking it apart with a spoon, until browned and cooked through, about 7 to 8 minutes. Season with 1 tsp sage, 1/2 tsp thyme, 1/2 tsp oregano, 1/4 tsp paprika, 1/2 tsp kosher salt, 1/2 tsp black pepper, and 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes. Stir to combine and set aside. Cook the zucchini: In the same skillet over medium heat, add the finely diced zucchini and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened. Warm the tortillas: Wrap the tortillas in a wet paper towel and heat in the microwave for 15 to 20 seconds until warm. Fry the eggs: In the same skillet over medium heat, fry 1 egg per serving to your preferred doneness. Assemble the tacos: Lay 2 warm tortillas per serving on a plate. Divide the seasoned turkey and zucchini between the tortillas. Top each with a fried egg, a handful of broccoli microgreens, and a drizzle of sriracha mayo. Enjoy!

Pro tip: Prep the turkey and zucchini up to 3 days in advance and store in separate containers in the fridge. Fry the eggs and heat the tortillas just before serving for best flavor. I also discovered you can pop the egg in a bowl, cover with a wet paper towel and heat on high for 30 to 60 seconds for a fast & easy option!

Deconstructed Mediterranean steak kebabs