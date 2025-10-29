The blast of endorphins, the surge of energy, and the feeling of accomplishment that comes after a long walk, a strength workout, or a pilates class is incredible. Especially on the days when I’m in my head, getting up and moving my body can help to reorganize my thoughts and clear my mind.

After my experience with over-exercising and under-fueling my body, I now know just how vital it is to ensure you are hydrating and replenishing after a workout. Plus, I want to gain all the benefits that exercise has to offer, like building lean muscle, which requires I get enough protein in a day.

While everyone is unique and is bio-individual when it comes to what your body needs, I’ve seen a lot of value in increasing my protein intake over the years. Not only have I gained muscle, but I also feel good and strong in my body. Plus, having more muscle supports bone health, boosts your metabolism, and supports the repair mechanisms in your body. For me, that’s a win!

Prepping meals, especially breakfast, ahead of time helps to ensure that can get in protein without having to think too much about it. At the end of the day, I’m still prioritizing balanced, colorful plates that provide my body with the nutrients and energy it needs to flourish!

I encourage you to tap in and listen, what makes your body feel good, strong, and energized?

Three of my favorite, high-protein breakfast recipes are Sweet vanilla chia pudding, Cinnamon apple overnight oats, and Kale and chicken sausage egg bites. I hope you enjoy these protein-packed, prep-ahead breakfast options.

Plus, paid community members can download a printable version of the recipes at the bottom of this blog.

High-protein sweet vanilla chia pudding

A healthy, meal-prep friendly breakfast option, this easy chia pudding recipe can help to save time on busy mornings. Loaded with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, I love the combination of a vanilla base with juicy blueberries and creamy banana.

View the chia pudding recipe

Cinnamon apple overnight oats

I’ve been loving stewed apples with warming cinnamon as it gets cooler. Enjoy this fall inspired overnight oats breakfast of stewed apples with chia seeds and rolled oats. Plus, top with any nut butter for an added bit of protein and flavor.

View the cinnamon apple recipe

Kale & chicken sausage egg bites

Skip the extra stop at the coffee shop and try this home-made protein breakfast instead. Made with vibrant green kale, savory chicken sausage, and creamy eggs, these egg bites are a perfect savory breakfast that you can make ahead of time.

View the egg bite recipe

What I learned from Good Energy by Dr. Casey Means

Inspired by

‘s work with Dr. Casey Means discovering more about metabolic health, I started reading

.

I’ve been most inspired by just how beneficial eating good, whole foods can be. Though I knew this to be true based on how I feel fueling my body well, it is fascinating to learn the science behind it all. So far, here are my main takeaways:

The foods we eat directly contribute to our overall health. According to Dr. Means, “our genes don’t determine most outcomes. What we eat and how we live impact our gene expression and cellular biology.” Spices and cruciferous vegetables can directly minimize chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Lately, I’ve been cooking more curries and roasted broccoli & cauliflower dishes to help fight against inflammation and stress. Trust your body. The body is incredible, constantly working to maintain homeostasis and balance itself out. Lean in to symptoms and feelings as a way your body is trying to communicate with you to change or do something differently. Dr. Means also recommends using wearable sensors to help better understand your symptoms. I use an Ultra human ring to track my sleep, and it’s been helpful in building out an optimal sleep routine. There are multiple factors you can impact that will support your health. By focusing on sleep, getting sunlight during the day, reducing chronic stress, and reducing environmental toxins, there are many areas where you can work to support your overall health. (Check out Let's Feel Good for more advice on swapping out your products) Movement is powerful. Not only does movement support the building of muscle and overall mood, but it also stimulates the body to generate antioxidant molecules which support overall health.

Movement as medicine

Our bodies were made to move. From getting your energy flowing, to reducing stress, and increasing the ability to focus, movement has so many benefits. My favorite way to move right now is at a strength and conditioning class at the local rock climbing gym.

After my workout, I’ve been enjoying this green smoothie to replenish.

Physical activity benefits:

cardiovascular health including blood pressure and cholesterol levels

digestive health including metabolism and the gut microbiota

the lymphatic system connected to inflammation and immunity

the nervous system which connects to balance, reaction time, and cognitive function

the respiratory system including lungs and oxygen capacity

the reproductive system which is connected to fertility

emotions and mental health, including how you are able to handle stress, anxiety, and self-esteem

I encourage you to tap in to what makes you feel energized when it comes to moving your body. Do you love to run or bike? Are you into pilates or yoga? Do you enjoy strength-training or cross fit? Does a long walk or a good dance session sound more your speed?

Whatever it is, jump in and feel the benefits of regular movement. Don’t put the pressure on yourself of having to do it all or do it all the time, but instead focus on using the process to support the best version of you.

With the combination of regular physical activity and balanced, nourishing meals, you are supporting your health well so you can keep flourishing in all that you do!

I hope you enjoyed today’s edition of The curated table. Here’s to nourishing your body well so you can continue to flourish in all that you do!

All the best,

Grace Barker

