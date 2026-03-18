Health trends seem to come and go like an ever-revolving door. One day you need to do a lot of cardio, the next day you shouldn’t at all. One day fat is good, the next day it’s bad.

Honestly, it’s overwhelming and exhausting to keep up with every trend and try to incorporate it into your already very overfull life.

Your health and wellness was never meant to add more stress to your life, but quite the opposite actually.

Bubbling up everywhere, there’s lots of talk about Traditional Chinese Medicine. While I was at first skeptical that it may be another one of those trends, I was quite relieved when I discovered this way of treating illness and supporting health has actually been around for thousands of years.

I dove deeper into the topic this past month during my Integrative Nutrition program. The more I learned, the more I was fascinated with these practices. Talking with an expert, I gained an even bigger appreciation for the practices and how they can have such a great impact on the body being nourished and thriving in everyday life, especially as women.

I hope you enjoy this week’s wellness interview with Raleigh-local, Anya Bernadsky L.AC, an acupuncturist with a Master’s in Chinese Medicine, who specializes in women’s health, fertility, and orthopedic pain.

In this week’s newsletter we’ll cover:

What Traditional Chinese Medicine is and its view of the body as a whole system

The benefits of Traditional Chinese Medicine from hormone to digestion and overall quality of life

The tools used including food as medicine, seasonal eating, herbs, and acupuncture

5 practical ways to reduce stress with daily rhythms

The best foods to support hormone health and balance blood sugar

Herbs to support your energy levels and digestion this Spring

Supporting your gut with acupuncture and practices to get into ‘rest and digest’

The surprisingly small healthy habits that an acupuncturist shares with all of her patients to help them find the balance

What is Traditional Chinese Medicine?

Whether you’re a bit skeptical of this concept or are excited to learn more, let’s start with the basics Traditional Chinese Medicine.

According to Anya, “Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is a medical system that has been practiced for thousands of years.

It views the body as an interconnected system where physical, emotional, and environmental factors all influence health. Rather than focusing only on symptoms, TCM looks at patterns in the body—things like digestion, sleep, stress, temperature, and menstrual health—to understand the root cause of imbalance.”

I love this emphasis on one system, as we need nourishment physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually to truly thrive & flourish.

The benefits of Traditional Chinese Medicine

From supporting stress management and healthy hormones to improving digestion and overall quality of life, TCM is a healing method that can be leveraged with many small changes in healthy habits.

Practices used in TCM:

Consistent rhythms and regular movement to manage stress

Using food as medicine to support balanced blood sugar and more balanced hormones

Eating seasonally to maximize nutrients

Herbs for supporting energy

Acupuncture to support digestion

How to practically use Traditional Chinese Medicine

Recipe: Herby pistachio pasta salad from this week’s meal plan

Consistent rhythms: 5 easy ways to reduce stress

Stress has a major impact on your body and can actually be an underlying cause of things like digestion issues, acne, and even hormone imbalances. Here are 5 of Anya’s favorite practical ways to reduce stress:

Getting outside for a short walk every day

Eating regular meals to stabilize blood sugar

Practicing slow breathing for a few minutes

Limiting screen time before bed

Prioritizing consistent sleep

“From a Chinese medicine perspective, movement is particularly important because stress tends to create stagnation in the body. Even gentle daily movement can help regulate the nervous system.”

Movement is one of those practices that the more you do it, the easier it is to incorporate into a day. Hopping on a phone call? Go for a walk. Sitting at the computer for a while? Get up for a glass of water to stretch your legs. Running errands? Use the stairs everywhere you can.

Remember, it’s the small habits in day that can add up. Shifting from a mindset of only structured workouts to regular movement throughout the day has been great for my mental health and my physical health.

Food as medicine: The key to influencing your health

Recipes: Chili lime beef bowls | Maple Dijon salmon bowls | Mediterranean turkey meatball bowls with kale basil pesto

While I am passionate about all forms of nourishment, food is definitely the one that I feel more strongly about. And so does Anya:

“Food is one of the most powerful daily influences on our health.

In Chinese medicine, food is viewed through a therapeutic lens. Different foods have different energetic qualities—they can warm or cool the body, support digestion, move stagnation, or nourish the blood.”

With at least three times a day to impact your body, food is a powerful resource you can use for your health.

What foods support hormone health?

“Hormone health depends on stable blood sugar, good digestion, and adequate nutrients.”

Hormone helpful foods include:

As Anya was sharing this with me, I was so glad that every Grace & Greens recipe incorporates many of these items on the list. After all, we’re eating for our nourishment which means hormone-balancing, anti-inflammatory, and every other important marker of a nourishing meal (high-protein, high-fiber, delicious).

How can I support a specific organ or area of the body?

“Chinese medicine traditionally associates different foods with different organ systems. This doesn’t mean foods only benefit one organ, but they do have particular affinities in the body.

Some examples of foods that benefit specific systems:

Dark leafy greens support the liver (kale, spinach, Swiss chard)

Orange foods support digestion (squash and sweet potatoes)

Black foods support the kidneys (black beans or sesame seeds)

Fermented foods support the gut (kimchi, miso, sauerkraut)

This is quite fascinating to me! It also reminds me of how certain foods give us just the nutrients we need at the right time — ripe watermelon in the middle of summer or hearty root veggies as the weather gets colder.

Eating seasonally: How to maximize nutrients

Recipes: Sesame-ginger chicken quinoa crunch wraps | Chicken & riced cauliflower shawarma skillet | Golden rice beef bowls

“In Chinese medicine, we believe that nature provides the foods that support the body during each season.

For example, Spring foods tend to be lighter, fresh, and slightly bitter or pungent—like leafy greens and herbs—which support the liver and the body’s natural process of renewal and movement after the heavier foods of winter.

Eating seasonally also tends to mean foods are fresher, more nutrient-dense, and easier for the body to digest.”

Whether you shop the farmer’s market or look for a local sign by your produce at the grocery store, now that you’re aware of this benefit, it might change the way you shop.

Each week, the Grace & Greens meal plan and grocery list incorporates seasonal ingredients because they truly taste so much better (and are often better for your budget too!)

The best herbs to support your body well in the Spring

Spring is my favorite season of the year — more sunlight, more time out by the garden, and the birds chirping early every morning. With this new season just kicking off, I wanted to know more about herbs and the powerful way we can use them right now!

Anya shared that “Spring is associated with the Liver system in Chinese medicine, which is responsible for the smooth flow of energy and emotions.

Some herbs and foods that support the body in Spring include:

Dandelion (and other BITTER greens)

Nettle

Mint

Burdock root

Ginger

Turmeric

I love cooking with ginger and turmeric, especially to support digestion and reduce inflammation. With longer days, we are going to need the extra boost of energy, so I’m excited to incorporate more of these herbs into the weekly rotation.

Using acupuncture to support digestion

Since Anya’s craft is acupuncture, I was quite curious the role it plays in supporting health. Although the idea of willingly getting a bunch of needles inserted didn’t sound intriguing at first, her thorough explanation changed my mind!

“Acupuncture helps regulate the nervous system, which plays a major role in digestion. Many people spend much of their day in a “fight or flight” state, which suppresses digestive function.

Acupuncture encourages the body to shift into a more relaxed “rest and digest” state. It can also help improve blood flow to the digestive organs, regulate gut motility, and reduce inflammation.’

With the overwhelm of information we are thrown today due to constantly being on screens and multi-tasking, I bet you’ve experienced this state of ‘fight or flight’ more than you would like.

I’m glad to know that acupuncture is a resource that can help get us back into a calmed and relaxed state.

Other small ways to support ‘rest and digest’ include:

Taking a short break outside to get a breath of fresh air

Slow breathing for a few minutes

Eating undistracted, chewing your food completely

Healthy habits according to an acupuncturist

As a lover of healthy habits, I just had to ask Anya a few questions about her healthy habits.

If someone could do only one thing to support their body well, what would you recommend?

“Prioritize consistent, nourishing meals (especially breakfast). Many health issues - especially hormone imbalances, fatigue, and fertility challenges are connected to blood sugar instability and inadequate nourishment.

Eating regular, balanced meals with protein, healthy fats, and fiber is one of the simplest ways to support the nervous system, hormones, metabolism, and energy levels.”

Music to my ears! This is exactly why I created Grace & Greens, to make nourishing your body easier and more enjoyable. When you have to think less about what to eat and if it will support you, you can actually focus more on the demands of daily life, feeling nourished to do so.

Recipes: Breakfast hash brown skillet | Chocolate sea salt overnight oats | Gluten-free spinach turkey quiche

What’s one healthy habit that you absolutely swear by?

“Getting outside every day. Natural light, fresh air, and gentle movement help regulate circadian rhythms, reduce stress hormones, and improve sleep. Even a short walk outside can have a surprisingly powerful effect on overall health.”

I love how simple and doable this is! It’s not a certain amount of time or something that takes a lot of planning, but instead just stepping outside and soaking in the fresh air.

What’s the biggest piece of advice you have as someone who has worked with many women to help them live their healthiest lives?

“Your body thrives on consistency, not perfection.

Many women feel pressure to do everything “right,” but health is really built through small daily habits—eating regularly, getting enough sleep, managing stress, and supporting the nervous system.

When those foundations are in place, the body becomes much more resilient and able to heal.”

Yes!!! I couldn’t agree more. Consistency is what is going to make any healthy habit more attainable, sustainable, and even enjoyable!

Putting it into action

Big thank you to Anya who shared her knowledge and expertise after working with thousands of patients to support their health and wellness. You can learn more about Anya here.

For more nourishing & delicious meal ideas to support a balanced and energized you , stay tuned for Grace’s grocery guide, delivered to paid subscribers every Saturday.

With 5 easy dinner recipes, a prep-ahead breakfast, a grocery list, and optional prep guide, you can save time and mental space while eating well all week long!

If you want full access, be sure to upgrade to an annual subscription today:

In the comments: What traditional Chinese medicine tool most resonated with you? Is there one you are already doing?

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Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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