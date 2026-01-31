A nutrient-dense, high-fiber, and warming one-pot meal, this chili is loaded with iron and antioxidants. This is one of my husband’s all time favorite meals, so naming it after him felt only right.

Comfort food is a real thing and a reminder that food is about more than just fuel, but also a way to connect with family, friends, and heritage. Growing up Will loved when his mom made chili, so I’ve created this to be comforting, while making a few swaps and adding in extra veggies to support a more regulated blood sugar.

Who says chili can be nourishing for the body? Here are some of the added benefits straight from the ingredients:

Red beans are rich in iron and potassium, supporting muscle recovery .

Black beans are a great source of prebiotic fiber to support digestion .

Green bell peppers are full of vitamin C to support immunity .

Yellow onions contain an antioxidant that supports heart health .

Cumin is a warming spice that supports digestion and nutrient absorption .

Lean grass-fed ground beef is a great source of protein to balance hormones.

Avocado is packed with monounsaturated fats for glowing skin .

Bone broth is an added protein source, supporting joint health and skin elasticity.

I hope you enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients