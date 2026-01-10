A creamy, coconut milk base with slightly spicy Thai flavors, this balanced dish is packed full of red bell peppers, sweet potato, and seared chicken thighs.

Made with warming curry powder to warm you up as the seasons change and offer anti-inflammatory properties, this curry is nourishing for your body and your tastebuds.

This is one of my favorite dishes to cook, using just one pot to pull it together. Plus, the aroma of garlic and onion can make anyone feel like a real chef. Whether you want to serve it over cauliflower rice or quinoa, there are so many ways to make this dish your own.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein