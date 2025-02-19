Rather than adding more stress, healthy habits should support your energy levels, boost your mood, and help you feel more like your best self.

Over the years, I’ve tried many different wellness habits and routines to find what supports me best. Here are 10 small, but impactful changes that I have made that have positively transformed my overall health.

Establishing a Consistent Nighttime Routine Red light lamps Sleep is one of the most important pillars when it comes to your overall health. You could be eating healthy and exercising, but if you don’t get good sleep, you will reap very few of the benefits of the those other great habits. Creating a calming, consistent night time routine has greatly improved my sleep quality and improved the amount of energy I have during the day. Winding down after dinner with a good movie or conversation with my husband, setting work and laptops aside. Switching my bedroom light bulbs so they turn to dark red at 9 pm to catalyze the production of melatonin. These light bulbs are also set to gradually wake me up each morning with the alarm clock. Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day has also helped regulate my circadian rhythm. Preparing the room to be colder with a fan, and a warm blanket to feel cozy. Removing all electronics from my room. I sleep with my phone in the bathroom to remove distractions and I don’t have a TV in my room. Reading before bed to further quiet my mind before drifting off to sleep. I love my Kindle for this! Starting my Morning with a Balanced Breakfast Green smoothie with almond butter and blueberries Breakfast within the first hour of waking up has been a game-changer for my energy levels in the early morning. Not only that, but being hungry when you wake up is actually a great sign because it means your metabolism is starting to work. By eating dinner earlier in the evening, it gives our bodies time to rest and digest, taking in all of the nutrients from the foods we eat. It also provides us with a less disrupted sleep. Eating a balanced, protein-packed breakfast that has a balance of complex carbohydrates for energy, protein to keep my satisfied, a healthy fat to keep me full, and fiber to support my gut. I have a bunch of balanced breakfast recipes, whether you have 5 minutes or 25 minutes to enjoy your breakfast. You can find lots of breakfast recipes here. Staying Hydrated with a Water Bottle One of the easiest ways to start a new habit that actually sticks is to change your environment. When it comes to drinking more water, having a water bottle is an easy way to bring a visual reminder into your environment. Drinking more water has improved my energy, digestion, and skin health. Our bodies need water to be able to function optimally. Getting a water bottle that you like is helpful, whether you like to drink from a straw, a large cup, or a screw top lid. Adding fresh-squeezed lemon or lime juice can make drinking water more enjoyable and flavorful, especially if you are not a huge fan of plain water. If you are carrying a water bottle with you daily, be sure to give it a regular clean to ensure it is best supporting you and your health. Balancing Every Meal with Nutrients Chimichurri chicken with veggie and rice With each meal or snack, it is a top priority for me to keep it balanced with a healthy combination of complex carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fiber. This helps to keep my blood sugar stable, supports my digestion, and helps me feel fuller for longer. Complex carbohydrates: sweet potato, quinoa, bananas, rolled oats Protein: chicken, ground beef, eggs Healthy fats: almond butter, cashews, chia seeds, avocado Fiber: spinach, blueberries, black beans Check out the grace & greens publication where I share plenty of balanced meals. (Here is the delicious chimichurri recipe) Moving my Body Every Day 2 pups on a walk Our bodies are made to move and the more you do it, the more you will want to do it. If you are like me, you spend a lot of your day sitting; whether driving in the car, eating a meal, working at a desk, or relaxing on the couch. The more I incorporate movement into the day, the more energized I feel and the less stiff my body feels at the end of the day. Moving my body has been supporting both my physical health and my mental health because of the endorphins that are released when I exercise. Listening to my body when it needs to stretch or take a few minutes to walk outside or when I need to slow down and just be for a minute has been so helpful for me. It has also given me a reminder to be grateful for the body I have. Movement is so much more than just going to the gym; take your dog for a walk, go for a bike ride with a friend, or seek out a local rock climbing gym. Being Flexible with Food Choices Birthday lunch out! I have learned that the healthiest choices to make are those that support your body, without stressing you out when the options are less than optimal. If I am at an event or on the road and there aren’t the most nutritious option, I give myself grace and focus on making the best choices I can in the moment. Seek out a balanced plate (as mentioned above) wherever you can, as this will support your body best. If you are indulging in a food that is higher in sugar, try to have it after a meal to keep your blood sugar levels more stable. If you are having a packaged snack, try to find one that has only a few ingredients. The information on an ingredient label is organized by weight. (Ex. If ingredient one is nuts in a granola bar, that is a better an option than when the first ingredient is brown rice syrup, which is another name for sugar). Check out the grace & greens publication where I share plenty of balanced meals. Taking Regular Brain Breaks Our brains do a lot in a day and we don’t give them enough credit. Since most of my work and days involve being on a computer, it can become routine to stare at the screen for hours on end. This is hard for our brains and they need time to recoup between activities. I have started taking more brain breaks (thanks Julie for sharing the concept). Whether I step away to get some fresh air or refill my water bottle, these little break help me to recharge so I can focus on the next task at hand. Try setting a timer and at every hour, take a few minute break. Try going to the bathroom or doing a simple task without your phone. Incorporating Extra Nutrients into Meals This quinoa was made with bone broth for extra protein! A simple habit to start incorporating is adding more of the good stuff. If you can add in an extra serving of fruits or veggies with every meal you eat, you body will be thankful for the bonus. If you are making something on the stove, such as soup or eggs, add in an extra handful of mixed greens. If you are making a grain, such as rice or quinoa, use bone broth instead of water for some extra protein. If you are blending up a smoothie, add frozen cauliflower, which will provide you another veggie without much change in taste. Limiting Caffeine to the Morning A lovely cup of coffee in the early morning Recently I have been enjoying 1 cup of coffee in the morning after I eat breakfast, and it has helped not only sleep but also my energy levels throughout the day. Consuming caffeine after breakfast has also supported my nervous system by mitigating the jolt & crash impact that caffeine can have if consumed alone. If I am searching for a second cup of coffee later in the day, I often check in with myself - am I tired and need to go to bed earlier tonight? Am I hungry? Am I wanting something warm and comforting? Depending on your answer, act accordingly. For a warm beverage in the afternoon, I enjoy a nice mint tea or even a decaf coffee. For an afternoon snack, I often reach for an almond butter energy ball or an apple & peanut butter to give me a boost of energy. Focusing on Sunlight An early sunrise Making a conscious effort to get more Vitamin D has helped balance my energy levels throughout the day and supports my mood. Letting the sun hit your face first thing in the morning can also help with your sleep cycle, giving you energy in the morning and making you more tired when it is time to go to sleep. Especially in the winter time, it can be hard to bundle up and get outside. With the winter blues being a real thing, I use Vitamin D3 spray for some extra support.

While none of this is prescriptive and these habits won’t complete solve everything, incorporating even one of these could greatly improve your overall health. Remember that health & wellness is about far more than the products you have, but the choices you make each and every day. Your future self will thank you for something beneficial you do today, no matter how small.

What is one small habit that you could incorporate into your life today to support your overall health?

