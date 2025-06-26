If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Servings: 4 | Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Knife & cutting board

Sheet pans

Parchment paper

Pan & spatula

Small pot

Measuring cups & spoons

Drinking glass/jar

Ingredients

For the potatoes:

1 bag mini potatoes, rinsed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

For the vegetables:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 head broccoli, washed and chopped into florets

2 zucchinis, washed and cut into half moons

For the steaks:

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 steak shoulder tenderloins (about 1.5 - 2 pounds total)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

For the garlic aioli:

4 cloves garlic, peeled

6 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise

Instructions

Prepare potatoes : Preheat your oven to 400°F and boil about 4 cups of water in a small pot on the stove. Add the mini potatoes to the boiling water with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Boil for 12 to15 minutes, or until softened. Drain and set aside. Roast potatoes: On a sheet pan with parchment paper, place the drained mini potatoes and mash each one individually using the bottom part of a cup. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt, and mix. Roast for 25 minutes or until crispy. Cook the vegetables: On an additional sheet pan with parchment paper, add the sliced zucchini, broccoli, and cloves of peeled garlic. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 tsp salt. Roast for 25 minutes or until cooked. Prepare the steaks: Heat a pan over medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Pat dry 4 shoulder tenderloins (about 1.5–2 lbs total) and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder. Grill the steaks for about 4 to 5 minutes per side, until cooked. Let them rest for 5 minutes before slicing. Make the garlic aioli: In a small bowl, finely mince 4 roasted garlic cloves and stir in 6 tablespoons of avocado mayonnaise. Serve: Add one spoonful of garlic aioli onto the plate, then top with the roasted mixed vegetables and grilled steak. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Prep a larger batch of the garlic aioli so you can use it for other meals throughout the week! If you don’t have fresh roasted garlic, you can swap the 4 garlic cloves for 1 teaspoon garlic powder.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: When cooking the steaks, prepare portobello mushrooms the same way. These will be flavorful and a delicious addition to the dish!

