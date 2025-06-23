This plant-powered salad pulls in bright lemon flavors, layered with nutrient-rich kale, quinoa packed with amino acids, chickpeas full of fiber, and a boost of crunchy seeds.

Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner, plus simple leftovers for lunch the next day! It’s also a wonderful appetizer or side dish to bring to a dinner party — so many options.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein