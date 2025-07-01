This no-bake chocolate mousse pie is rich, creamy, and made with just a handful of nourishing ingredients.

What makes it so creamy?

You might just be shocked to discover the secret ingredient that adds in extra protein, tofu. Before you become uncertain about the bonus ingredient, give it a try. I promise, you’ll never know that this creamy dreamy dessert has tofu in it!

This silky blend is a dairy-free, plant-based dessert that’s easy to prep ahead for summer gatherings, holidays, or a weekend sweet treat. I hope you enjoy!

Benefits behind this treat

Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and has been shown to support heart health and mood.

Firm tofu is a complete plant-based protein that creates a silky, creamy texture without any dairy.

Vanilla almond milk adds a subtle sweetness while keeping this dessert completely dairy-free.

Fresh blueberries and strawberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber for a nourishing topping.

A gluten-free pie crust keeps this dessert accessible for those avoiding gluten without sacrificing any of the flavor.

Servings: 6 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 2 hours 25 minutes (includes chilling) | Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan