Rotisserie chicken with mashed sweet potato & zucchini rounds
Creamy mashed sweet potato with fresh zucchini rounds & peppered rotisserie chicken, this healthy & easy dish is a great meal prep or weeknight dinner option topped with a dairy-free sauce.
Now let’s get cooking!
Servings: 4 | Time: 65 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Knife & cutting board
Sheet pan
Parchment paper
Large colander
Additional bowls
Measuring cups & spoons
Ingredients
For the vegetables:
4 small sweet potatoes, washed
2 zucchini, washed and cut into thick rounds
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
For the chicken:
1 rotisserie chicken, removed from bone/shredded
For the garlic aioli:
4 cloves garlic, peeled
6 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise
Instructions
Prepare the vegetables: Preheat your oven to 400°F. Place the whole sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast for about 60 - 70 minutes, or until tender. Place the zucchini and 4 cloves of garlic on an additional parchment-lined baking sheet, drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 tsp salt, and roast for 20 to 25 minutes.
Make the garlic aioli: In a small bowl, finely mince the 4 roasted garlic cloves and stir in 6 tablespoons of avocado mayonnaise.
Prepare the sweet potato mash: Once sweet potatoes are cooked, remove the skins and place the center portion in a bowl. Continue mashing with a fork until combined.
Serve: To serve, add one spoonful of garlic aioli onto the plate, top with a large scoop of mashed sweet potato, a few zucchini rings, and the shredded rotisserie chicken. Enjoy!
Pro Tip: Sweet potatoes take a long time to cook, but are so worth it! Try cooking a larger portion and use them for other recipes throughout the week.
For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Instead of the chicken, consider adding chickpeas to this dish with a light dash of salt and pepper.
Best,
Grace
