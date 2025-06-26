If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber - right now get a 1 week free trial! Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Rotisserie chicken with mashed sweet potato & zucchini rounds plated with garlic aioli

Servings: 4 | Time: 65 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Knife & cutting board

Sheet pan

Parchment paper

Large colander

Additional bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the vegetables:

4 small sweet potatoes, washed

2 zucchini, washed and cut into thick rounds

1 tablespoon olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

For the chicken:

1 rotisserie chicken, removed from bone/shredded

For the garlic aioli:

4 cloves garlic, peeled

6 tablespoons avocado mayonnaise

Instructions

Prepare the vegetables: Preheat your oven to 400°F. Place the whole sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast for about 60 - 70 minutes, or until tender. Place the zucchini and 4 cloves of garlic on an additional parchment-lined baking sheet, drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 tsp salt, and roast for 20 to 25 minutes. Make the garlic aioli: In a small bowl, finely mince the 4 roasted garlic cloves and stir in 6 tablespoons of avocado mayonnaise. Prepare the sweet potato mash: Once sweet potatoes are cooked, remove the skins and place the center portion in a bowl. Continue mashing with a fork until combined. Serve: To serve, add one spoonful of garlic aioli onto the plate, top with a large scoop of mashed sweet potato, a few zucchini rings, and the shredded rotisserie chicken. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Sweet potatoes take a long time to cook, but are so worth it! Try cooking a larger portion and use them for other recipes throughout the week.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Instead of the chicken, consider adding chickpeas to this dish with a light dash of salt and pepper.

